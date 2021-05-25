Comprehensive Analysis Reveals the Hottest Markets for Real Estate Investing In the Nation

The top five markets for investment property deals are South Florida, Dallas, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Houston. Tweet this

2020 was a historic year as the US navigated the coronavirus pandemic. The residential real estate industry thrived as historically low mortgage interest rates led to unprecedented demand. Strong market conditions have extended into 2021. While mortgage rates have crept up a bit, the market is still red-hot and pricing wars are commonplace. During the first quarter of the year, MyHouseDeals added thousands of deals in the following categories: wholesale real estate deals (76.9%), foreclosures (18.1%), motivated MLS deals (4.4%), and motivated seller deals (0.5%). Wholesale real estate deals dominated the first quarter as the most popular investing strategy for the tens of thousands of active investors who are members of MyHouseDeals.

After some number-crunching, the results show that the top five markets for investment property deals in the country are South Florida, Dallas/Fort Worth, Washington D.C., Atlanta, and Houston. These markets, along with others at the top, will likely remain attractive in the months to come and offer an opportunity for investors to make deals with high profit potential. The rest of the top 20 markets are analyzed in great detail and published at: The Top Zip Codes for Investment Properties in Your Area [2021 1st Quarter].

