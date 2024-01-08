Comprehensive Care Services Acquires Life Systems to Become Global Perfusion Leader

News provided by

Comprehensive Care Services

08 Jan, 2024, 13:34 ET

Merger sets a new standard in perfusion care with enhanced global reach and patient safety.

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comprehensive Care Services (CCS) has become the world's largest perfusion provider with the acquisition of German-based Life Systems. This move unites two leaders in perfusion care, expanding global access to top-tier patient services.

Continue Reading
Life Systems
Life Systems
Uniting for Excellence: CCS and Life Systems teams come together at University of Munster Hospital, marking a new era in global perfusion care and patient safety.
Uniting for Excellence: CCS and Life Systems teams come together at University of Munster Hospital, marking a new era in global perfusion care and patient safety.

The acquisition of Life Systems by CCS is poised to merge the strengths of each company. CCS is an industry leader in the United States that focuses on patient outcomes through high-quality perfusion services. Life Systems has been a standard of quality in Germany's perfusion care and holds a high reputation for its excellence and technological innovations in the cardiotechnical sector. The acquisition melds Life Systems' clinical perfusion services with CCS's expansive clinician network in the USA. Thereby allowing the companies to expand and improve patient care through the combined knowledge and capabilities of our experts.

"CCS's acquisition of Life Systems marks a significant and exciting leap forward in global perfusion care, promising unparalleled patient safety and improved outcomes," said Chet Czaplicka, CEO of CCS. "This merger signifies the growth and the shared commitment to delivering the finest patient care through our innovative practices and safety protocols."

The CCS and Life Systems merger heralds a new era for perfusion care with enhanced innovation and collaboration that will elevate the standard of patient care.

For more information about Comprehensive Care Services, visit ccsperfusion.com or contact Sean Murtha at 734-525-9712

About Comprehensive Care Services

Since 2002, Comprehensive Care Services (CCS) has been a recognized leader in the medical industry for providing exceptional perfusion and autotransfusion services, extracorporeal life support (ECLS), and biologics to medical centers across America and now Europe. Founded by perfusionists with more than 80 years of combined experience, our company remains owned and operated by practitioners in the field. We have a deep understanding of the needs of the hospitals, surgeons, and patients who depend on our services.

About Life Systems

Since 1995, Life Systems Medizintechnik-Service GmbH has established itself as the leading provider of cardiological technical services in the field of cardiac surgery in Germany. Life Systems is committed to excellence and innovation in the healthcare sector, ensuring that the equipment and services provided meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. Life Systems prides itself on its ability to offer comprehensive support to cardiac surgery teams, contributing to better patient outcomes and streamlined clinical operations.

Media contacts: Sean Murtha: 734-525-9712

SOURCE Comprehensive Care Services

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.