Comprehensive Community Health Centers Announces Annual Health Leaders Forum for National Health Center Week 2026

GLENDALE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comprehensive Community Health Centers (CCHC) today announced it will host its annual National Health Center Week (NHCW) Health Leaders Forum on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. This year's forum centers on the theme, "Building Innovative Care Where it Matters Most."

The event will begin at 9:30 AM at the Glendale Central Library Auditorium, located at 222 E. Harvard Street, Glendale, CA 91205.

Comprehensive Community Health Centers (CCHC)

As a cornerstone of CCHC's annual NHCW celebration, the Health Leaders Forum brings together healthcare executives, policymakers, advocates, and community leaders. Attendees will collaborate to share knowledge, streamline care coordination, and strengthen the healthcare safety net across Los Angeles County.

CCHC Executive Team has finalized the agenda based on the focus areas and responses provided by the speakers. Welcome by David Lontok, President & CEO, CCHC, Keynote Address - Dr. Diana E. Ramos, Surgeon General of California, Office of the California Surgeon General, Keynote Speeches - Denise Dador, Eyewitness News Health Specialist, ABC7 and Jannelle So-Perkins, Commissioner, Los Angeles County Commission for Women, Strategic Communication and Media Executive.

A major highlight of the event is the panel discussion with the following featured speakers - Mayor Ardy Kassakhian, City of Glendale, Katie Lewis, Regional Director, US Emergency Response, Direct Relief, Dr. Darneika Watson, Superintendent of Schools, Glendale Unified School District, and Zul Surani, Associate Director, Community Outreach and Engagement, Cancer Research Center for Health Equity, Cedars-Sinai Hospital.

Established in 2004, CCHC brings over 20 years of experience to its role as one of the leading Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) in Los Angeles County.

For event information, please contact Pedro Ramirez, Director of Outreach and Community Engagement, 818.448.0997 / [email protected] .

About Comprehensive Community Health Centers (CCHC)

Comprehensive Community Health Centers (CCHC) is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) and a California Non-Profit Public Benefit Corporation. CCHC operates six community health centers across Los Angeles County, including Glendale, Eagle Rock, Highland Park, Sunland, North Hollywood, and Arleta. CCHC provides comprehensive medical, dental, and behavioral health services to over 55,000 patients from diverse, underserved communities, regardless of immigration status. Additionally, CCHC operates a Mobile Clinic serving seven Los Angeles school districts: Los Angeles, Glendale, Long Beach, Downey, Paramount, South Whittier, and Keppel Unified. For more information, visit www.cchccenters.org

SOURCE Comprehensive Community Health Centers (CCHC)