Comprehensive Community Health Centers Opens New Location in Las Vegas, Nevada

Comprehensive Community Health Centers (CCHC) announces the opening of CCHC Nevada, bringing accessible, affordable family healthcare to the Las Vegas community. The clinic is conveniently situated near the intersection of South Buffalo Drive and West Charleston Boulevard, in the same building as the Social Security Administration with free, accessible parking for all patients. CCHC- Nevada will open its doors and begin accepting patients on March 2, 2026, offering a full range of primary care, pediatric, and preventive health services with transparent pricing and no hidden fees.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comprehensive Community Health Centers, Inc. (CCHC), a leading community health organization with six established clinics throughout Los Angeles County and the San Fernando Valley, is expanding its mission of accessible healthcare beyond California with the opening of CCHC Nevada. The new Las Vegas clinic, located at 1250 S. Buffalo Drive, Suite 170, marks a significant milestone in the organization's commitment to ensuring every individual has access to quality, patient-centered medical care.

CCHC Nevada is a walk-in clinic offering affordable, high-quality care for individuals and families in Las Vegas.

CCHC Nevada will offer comprehensive family practice services including pediatric care with immunizations, annual and sports physicals, minor injury and wound care, STI and pregnancy testing, various vaccinations, and telehealth follow-up appointments, all walk-in appointments are welcome during our hours of operation of Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM.

The clinic is committed to transparent, affordable pricing with new patient visits starting as low as $125, established patient visits at $95, sports physicals for $35, lab services from $15, and procedures available from $40, accepting self-pay patients with credit card and cash payment options, with insurance acceptance coming soon.

"We are thrilled to bring CCHC's mission of accessible, high-quality healthcare to the Las Vegas community," said David Lontok, President and Chief Executive Officer of CCHC. "At CCHC Nevada, we believe that everyone deserves quality medical care, regardless of their circumstances. Our team is dedicated to providing compassionate, affordable services in a welcoming environment where your health truly comes first."

Since its founding, CCHC has grown to become one of the top community health center systems in Los Angeles County, expanding from 45,000 health service visits in 2004 to over 177,000 visits in 2023. The organization operates under the guiding principle that healthcare should be accessible, culturally appropriate, and delivered with sensitivity, respect, and trust. The expansion into Nevada represents CCHC's continued commitment to meeting the health and wellness needs of communities beyond its California roots.

Patients interested in scheduling an appointment or learning more about services offered at CCHC Nevada can call 702-867-8735 or visit www.cchcnevada.org.

Comprehensive Community Health Centers, Inc. (CCHC) is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) and California Non-Profit Public Benefit Corporation dedicated to providing high-quality, patient-centered healthcare to families across Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley. CCHC operates six community health centers plus a mobile clinic, offering medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and specialty care services. The organization's mission is to ensure the health and wellness of each individual so every person may reach their fullest human potential within a caring environment. CCHC- California, accepts Medi-Cal, Medicare, Covered California, and most commercial plans, and offers sliding scale fees for uninsured patients. Services are provided in English, Spanish, and Armenian. For more information, visit www.cchccenters.org.

Kendra Smith

Marketing Manager

Comprehensive Community Health Centers, Inc.

702-867-8735

