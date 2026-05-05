CCHC Urges Patients to "Know Their Numbers" and Celebrates 70% Success Rate in Blood Pressure Control Program

This May, in recognition of National High Blood Pressure Education Month, Comprehensive Community Health Centers (CCHC) is spotlighting its Self-Monitoring Blood Pressure (SMBP) Program and its proven results — with 70% of enrolled patients achieving controlled blood pressure within one month. With clinics across Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, and now Las Vegas, CCHC is making it easier than ever for underserved communities to get screened, stay informed, and take control of their health.

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- High blood pressure affects nearly half of all adults in the United States — yet most people have no symptoms and don't know they have it. Each May, National High Blood Pressure Education Month serves as a reminder that a simple screening can be lifesaving. Comprehensive Community Health Centers, Inc. (CCHC), a Federally Qualified Health Center serving Los Angeles County, the San Fernando Valley, and Las Vegas, is using this month to urge patients to get checked and to share the results of a program that is already changing lives.

Comprehensive Community Health Centers (CCHC)

CCHC is proud to highlight its Self-Monitoring Blood Pressure (SMBP) Program, currently available at its California clinics. The program enrolls patients whose blood pressure measures 140/90 or higher, provides them with a free blood pressure monitor, and connects them with dedicated care navigators for remote monitoring and ongoing support. The results speak for themselves: approximately 70% of patients with previously uncontrolled blood pressure achieved controlled levels within just one month. Through consistent patient engagement, real-time monitoring, and coordinated care, the SMBP Program is helping patients take real control of their long-term health.

Left untreated, high blood pressure significantly raises the risk of heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure. Because it rarely causes noticeable symptoms, routine screenings at primary care visits are among the most effective tools available for early detection. CCHC's care teams guide patients through every step — from understanding their numbers to making lifestyle changes, managing medications, and staying on track over time.

CCHC has also expanded to Nevada. CCHC Nevada, located at 1250 S. Buffalo Drive, Suite 170 in Las Vegas, opened in March 2026 and welcomes walk-in patients Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM. For a limited time, new patients receive 50% off service fees — making quality preventive care accessible regardless of insurance status.

"May is a meaningful time for us to connect with our patients about a condition that impacts so many," said David Lontok, President and Chief Executive Officer of CCHC. "Our mission is to make it easy and affordable for every patient — whether in Los Angeles or Las Vegas — to get screened, stay informed, and receive the care they need."

CCHC encourages all community members — especially those who have not had a recent checkup — to schedule a blood pressure screening this month. Telehealth follow-up appointments are also available for added convenience. Los Angeles residents can call 747-364-0004 or visit www.cchccenters.org. Las Vegas residents can call 702-867-8735 or visit www.cchcnevada.org.

More About Comprehensive Community Health Centers

Comprehensive Community Health Centers, Inc. (CCHC) is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) and California Non-Profit Public Benefit Corporation dedicated to providing high-quality, patient-centered healthcare to families across Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley. CCHC operates six community health centers plus a mobile clinic, offering medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and specialty care services. The organization's mission is to ensure the health and wellness of each individual so that every person may reach their fullest human potential within a caring environment. CCHC-California accepts Medi-Cal, Medicare, Covered California, and most commercial plans, and offers sliding scale fees for uninsured patients. Services are provided in English, Spanish, and Armenian. For more information, visit www.cchccenters.org. For CCHC Nevada, visit www.cchcnevada.org.

Media Contact

Kendra Smith

Marketing Manager

Comprehensive Community Health Centers, Inc.

747-364-0004

https://www.cchccenters.org

https://www.cchcnevada.org

SOURCE Comprehensive Community Health Centers (CCHC)