Comprehensive Consumer Solution for Pool and Spa Water Testing Now Available Through Leslie's AccuBlue Home® Device

PHOENIX, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) today launched its AccuBlue Home® membership program, which offers the same water testing technology and treatment plan as its industry-leading, in-store AccuBlue water test. This service is the first of its kind, and centers around an easy-to-use, at-home testing device that is integrated with the Leslie's mobile app, allowing millions of pool and spa owners nationwide to access Leslie's comprehensive and proprietary 10-point water test and treatment plan from the comfort of their home. 

"Residential pool and spa owners have come to rely on our free in-store AccuBlue water tests, and the launch of our AccuBlue Home device is the next evolution of this industry-leading proprietary technology. AccuBlue Home is key in furthering our mission to help pool and spa owners maintain clean, safe, and beautiful water," said Clay Spann, Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Leslie's.

"Leslie's AccuBlue technology combines the learnings from over 50 million water tests we have performed across six decades of serving pool and spa owners. We are excited to now deliver the total at-home solution for a clean, safe, and beautiful pool through a membership service that pays for itself," Spann continued. 

While the technology is sophisticated, the testing process is simple. Insert a pool water sample into the water test disk and place it into the AccuBlue Home testing device. Open the Leslie's app on your mobile device to start the test and let AccuBlue Home do the rest. Light wavelengths pass through the water sample to precisely measure the water's chemistry makeup, and the Leslie's app delivers the water test quality score and step-by-step, customized treatment plan in just 60 seconds.

Regular and comprehensive water testing is crucial to maintaining clean and safe water. It also improves the lifespan of pool and spa equipment and helps owners stay ahead of costly and time-consuming water balance issues. During the swim season, weekly pool water testing is recommended — or more often depending on use. AccuBlue Home removes the guesswork of other at-home water tests, such as strips and reagents.

The AccuBlue Home membership costs $50 a month and includes a free AccuBlue Home testing device, as well as $50 of Leslie's credits each month for purchases online, in app, or in stores. AccuBlue Home members can use their monthly credit to purchase any products from Leslie's, including pool maintenance items such as sanitizers and chemicals, as well as floats, games, and other accessories to make the most out of pool days.

Leslie's AccuBlue and the AccuBlue Home programs offer the most comprehensive water test solution available in the industry. The test measures 10 different water chemistry elements, including pH, total alkalinity, phosphates, sanitizer levels, and more.

To learn more about AccuBlue Home, click here, or visit your local Leslie's store.

About Leslie's
Founded in 1963, Leslie's is the largest and most trusted direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry. The Company serves the aftermarket needs of residential and professional consumers with an extensive and largely exclusive assortment of essential pool and spa care products. The Company operates an integrated ecosystem of more than 1,000 physical locations and a robust digital platform, enabling consumers to engage with Leslie's whenever, wherever, and however they prefer to shop. Its dedicated team of associates, pool and spa care experts, and experienced service technicians are passionate about empowering Leslie's consumers with the knowledge, products, and solutions necessary to confidently maintain and enjoy their pools and spas. 

For more information about Leslie's, visit lesliespool.com or follow and engage with us: @lesliespoolcare on Instagram, Leslie's on Facebook, and @lesliespoolcare on Twitter.

