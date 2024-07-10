Comprehensive Guide to Implementing Reuse Systems in Sports and Entertainment Venues

Green Sports Alliance Releases Reuse Playbook

PORTLAND, Ore., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Sports Alliance (GSA) proudly announces the release of the "Reuse Playbook" for Sports and Entertainment Venues. This comprehensive guide stands out as a unique resource, equipping venue operators and owners with the necessary tools and insights to successfully implement a reuse system for their food and beverage service ware.

"This Playbook is a call to all sport and entertainment venues to embrace reuse in their venues. Reuse has proven to be a win for fans, local communities, and the next generation," said Roger McClendon, Executive Director of GSA.

The year 2023 marked a significant milestone for reuse initiatives. The Portland Trail Blazers set a pioneering precedent by launching the nation's first arena to implement a reusable cup system for their entire season. Live Nation implemented reuse systems across all six of its Atlanta locations. Following suit, CPKC Stadium, L.A. Memorial Coliseum, and Crypto.com Arena have all launched reuse systems.

Sports venues have the unique opportunity to lead the transition from single-use to reuse, demonstrating to over 350 million fans, who generate over 3 billion single-use items annually, that reuse is a viable and impactful path forward. The Playbook aims to normalize reuse so that venues and concessionaires may consider it from day one.

The Playbook was developed in collaboration with industry leaders including ASM Global, Keurig Dr Pepper, Levy, r.World, WM, Live Nation, Bold Reuse, Delaware North, Legends, O'Land Stations, NatureWorks, and TURN. It was meticulously vetted by the Center for Environmental Health, Closed Loop Partners, Oceana, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 9, Perpetual, Portland Trail Blazers, PR3 Reuse Standards, Reuse Minnesota, Seattle Public Utilities, City of Seattle, Sustainable Supply Partners, The 5 Gyres Institute, Upstream, US Green Building Council, US Plastics Pact, World Wildlife Fund, and Zero Waste International Alliance.

The Green Sports Alliance leverages the cultural and market influence of sports to promote healthy, sustainable communities where people work, live and play. The Green Sports Alliance convenes professional sports leagues, sports governing bodies, colleges, teams, venues, their partners, and millions of fans around meaningful change toward a more sustainable future. Through the Play to Zero® program, it leads the embrace of renewable energy, waste diversion, water efficiency, and environmentally preferable practices. Through its marquee event greening division, The Green Sports Alliance delivers best-in-class sustainable productions to minimize environmental impacts and maximize community legacies, driving scalability and replications across the industry.

The Green Sports Alliance is committed to sharing best practices, visit greensportsalliance.org for more information. Follow on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and TikTok. Subscribe to YouTube and Newsletter.

