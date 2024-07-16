Comprehensive Guide to Transform Energy Consumption in Sports and Entertainment Venues

Green Sports Alliance Releases Energy Decarbonization Playbook

PORTLAND, Ore., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Sports Alliance (GSA) proudly announces the release of the "Energy Decarbonization Playbook" for Sports and Entertainment Venues. This comprehensive guide is set to transform energy consumption and decarbonization strategies in our venues, setting a new standard for environmental stewardship in the sports and entertainment industry.

"In an era where the impact of climate change is felt across the glove, it is incumbent upon us, as leaders in the sports industry, to spearhead transformative initiatives that inspire change and contribute to a more sustainable planet," said Roger McClendon, Executive Director of GSA.

The Playbook lays out the fundamentals of making smart energy decisions for the future, creating a synergy that enhances the overall experience for athletes, fans, and the communities our venues serve.

Building on the foundation of the "Building for the Next Generation Playbook" released in 2023, the Energy Decarbonization Playbook delves deeper into sustainable practices related to energy, such as GHG tracking, reduction, electrification, renewable energy, and resilience.

This vital resource was crafted in collaboration with industry leaders including 3R, APTIM, Blue Strike Environmental, CES Power, Honeywell, KERAMIDA Inc., McKinstry, Okapi, Populous, RWDI, Tata Consultancy Services, Viridis Initiative, Agendi, Cherry Street Energy, and D'Niche Inc. It was meticulously vetted by the CRS, International Living Future Institute, New Buildings Institute, TechFlow, and the U.S. Green Building Council.

About Green Sports Alliance

The Green Sports Alliance leverages the cultural and market influence of sports to promote healthy, sustainable communities where people work, live and play. The Green Sports Alliance convenes professional sports leagues, sports governing bodies, colleges, teams, venues, their partners, and millions of fans around meaningful change toward a more sustainable future. Through the Play to Zero® program, it leads the embrace of renewable energy, waste diversion, water efficiency, and environmentally preferable practices. Through its marquee event greening division, The Green Sports Alliance delivers best-in-class sustainable productions to minimize environmental impacts and maximize community legacies, driving scalability and replications across the industry.

