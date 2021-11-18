Comprehensive Holiday eCommerce Guide Released by Freestyle Software

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freestyle Software, the industry leading provider of order, inventory and operations management solutions for the SMB eCommerce market, announced today the release of a comprehensive holiday guide for eCommerce brands, "Freestyle's Ultimate Holiday Order & Inventory Management Ebook."

The holiday sales period is critically important for eCommerce brands with as much as forty percent of yearly revenue booked during that period. To help brands prepare their pricing, operations and marketing strategy to maximize revenue for the holiday period, Freestyle has compiled a list of planning tips that will assist brands as they plan for this holiday season and years to come.

"Over the past few years, we have released a number of holiday guides and have had many requests to collect them into one central resource. We are happy to announce the publication of the most comprehensive holiday guide in the eCommerce industry," said Jim Cahill, president of Freestyle Software.

"We have taken a very different approach from the many checklists and brief notes that only describe what brands should do. Our goal was to use our decades of experience in eCommerce to produce a guide that goes into great detail and will be something that brands can refer to for many years to come," said Cahill. "Given all the challenges we see with supply chain disruptions and product shortages, this guide is sorely needed."

You can download the ebook at:

https://www.freestylesolutions.com/holiday-ebook-2021

