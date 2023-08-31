Comprehensive Insights into Israel's Social Commerce Landscape 2023: Key Segments, Trends, and Future Prospects

31 Aug, 2023, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Israel Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the publisher, the social commerce industry in Israel is expected to grow by 27.8% on annual basis to reach US$0.94 billion in 2023.
The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 26.6% during 2023-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$0.94 billion in 2023 to reach US$3.05 billion by 2028.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at Israel level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.
Scope
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of social commerce in Israel. Below is a summary of key market segments:
Israel Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028
- Clothing & Footwear
- Beauty and Personal Care
- Food & Grocery
- Appliances and Electronics
- Home Improvement
- Travel
- Hospitality
Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028
- B2B
- B2C
- C2C
Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028
- Mobile
- Desktop
Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028
- Domestic
- Cross Border
Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028
- Tier-1 Cities
- Tier-2 Cities
- Tier-3 Cities
Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028
- Credit Card
- Debit Card
- Bank Transfer
- Prepaid Card
- Digital & Mobile Wallet
- Other Digital Payment
- Cash
Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms
- Video Commerce
- Social Network-Led Commerce
- Social Reselling
- Group Buying
- Product Review Platforms
Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2022
- By Age
- By Income Level
- By Gender
Reasons to buy
- In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).
- Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. About this Report.
1.1. Summary
1.2. Methodology
1.3. Social Commerce Definitions
1.4. Disclaimer
2. Israel Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
2.1. Israel Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
2.2. Israel Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
2.3. Israel Ecommerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
3. Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
3.1. Israel Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
3.2. Israel Social Commerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
3.3. Israel Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
3.4. Israel Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2021
4. Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories
4.1. Israel Social Commerce Market Share by Retail Product Categories (%), 2022 Vs. 2028
4.2. Israel Social Commerce Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
4.3. Israel Social Commerce Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
4.4. Israel Social Commerce Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
4.5. Israel Social Commerce Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
4.6. Israel Social Commerce Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
4.7. Israel Social Commerce Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
4.8. Israel Social Commerce Hospitality - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
5. Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment
5.1. Israel Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2022 Vs. 2028
5.2. Israel Social Commerce B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
5.3. Israel Social Commerce B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
5.4. Israel Social Commerce C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
6. Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device
6.1. Israel Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2022 Vs. 2028
6.2. Israel Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
6.3. Israel Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
7. Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location
7.1. Israel Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2022 Vs. 2028
7.2. Israel Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
7.3. Israel Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
8. Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Cities
8.1. Israel Social Commerce Market Share by Cities (%), 2022 Vs. 2028
8.2. Israel Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
8.3. Israel Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
8.4. Israel Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
9. Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method
9.1. Israel Social Commerce Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2022 Vs. 2028
9.2. Israel Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
9.3. Israel Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
9.4. Israel Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
9.5. Israel Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
9.6. Israel Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
9.7. Israel Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
9.8. Israel Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
10. Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms
10.1. Israel Social Commerce Market Share by Platforms Method (%), 2022 Vs. 2028
10.2. Israel Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Pre-recorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
10.3. Israel Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
10.4. Israel Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
10.5. Israel Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
10.6. Israel Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
11. Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Contents
11.1. Israel Social Commerce Market Share by Contents (%), 2022 Vs. 2028
11.2. Israel Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
11.3. Israel Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
11.4. Israel Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
11.5. Israel Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
11.6. Israel Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
12. Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour
12.1. Israel Social Commerce Spend Share by Age Group, 2022
12.2. Israel Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
12.3. Israel Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
12.4. Israel Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
12.5. Israel Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028
12.6. Israel Social Commerce Share by Income Level, 2022
12.7. Israel Social Commerce Share by Gender, 2022
13. Further Reading
13.1. About the Publisher
13.2. Related Research
