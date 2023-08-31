Comprehensive Insights into Israel's Social Commerce Landscape 2023: Key Segments, Trends, and Future Prospects

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Israel Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, the social commerce industry in Israel is expected to grow by 27.8% on annual basis to reach US$0.94 billion in 2023.



The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 26.6% during 2023-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$0.94 billion in 2023 to reach US$3.05 billion by 2028.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at Israel level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.



Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of social commerce in Israel. Below is a summary of key market segments:



Israel Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel

Hospitality

Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

B2B

B2C

C2C

Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

Mobile

Desktop

Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

Domestic

Cross Border

Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying

Product Review Platforms

Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2022

By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

Reasons to buy

In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. About this Report.

1.1. Summary

1.2. Methodology

1.3. Social Commerce Definitions

1.4. Disclaimer



2. Israel Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1. Israel Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

2.2. Israel Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

2.3. Israel Ecommerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



3. Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

3.1. Israel Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

3.2. Israel Social Commerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

3.3. Israel Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

3.4. Israel Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by Key Players, 2021



4. Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories

4.1. Israel Social Commerce Market Share by Retail Product Categories (%), 2022 Vs. 2028

4.2. Israel Social Commerce Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

4.3. Israel Social Commerce Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

4.4. Israel Social Commerce Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

4.5. Israel Social Commerce Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

4.6. Israel Social Commerce Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

4.7. Israel Social Commerce Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

4.8. Israel Social Commerce Hospitality - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



5. Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment

5.1. Israel Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2022 Vs. 2028

5.2. Israel Social Commerce B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

5.3. Israel Social Commerce B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

5.4. Israel Social Commerce C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



6. Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device

6.1. Israel Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2022 Vs. 2028

6.2. Israel Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

6.3. Israel Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



7. Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location

7.1. Israel Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2022 Vs. 2028

7.2. Israel Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

7.3. Israel Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



8. Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Cities

8.1. Israel Social Commerce Market Share by Cities (%), 2022 Vs. 2028

8.2. Israel Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

8.3. Israel Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

8.4. Israel Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



9. Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method

9.1. Israel Social Commerce Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2022 Vs. 2028

9.2. Israel Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

9.3. Israel Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

9.4. Israel Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

9.5. Israel Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

9.6. Israel Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

9.7. Israel Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

9.8. Israel Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



10. Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

10.1. Israel Social Commerce Market Share by Platforms Method (%), 2022 Vs. 2028

10.2. Israel Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Pre-recorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

10.3. Israel Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

10.4. Israel Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

10.5. Israel Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

10.6. Israel Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



11. Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Contents

11.1. Israel Social Commerce Market Share by Contents (%), 2022 Vs. 2028

11.2. Israel Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

11.3. Israel Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

11.4. Israel Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

11.5. Israel Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

11.6. Israel Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028



12. Israel Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

12.1. Israel Social Commerce Spend Share by Age Group, 2022

12.2. Israel Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

12.3. Israel Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

12.4. Israel Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

12.5. Israel Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2019-2028

12.6. Israel Social Commerce Share by Income Level, 2022

12.7. Israel Social Commerce Share by Gender, 2022



13. Further Reading

13.1. About the Publisher

13.2. Related Research



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fb8zsb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets