Comprehensive Insights into the Global Headlight Market 2023: Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, and Company Profiles

25 Aug, 2023, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Headlight Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global headlight market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.6% to reach $11.23 billion by 2030 from $7.2 billion in 2023.
This report on global headlight market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global headlight market by segmenting the market based on vehicle type, technology, vehicle propulsion, sales channel, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the headlight market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
- Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd
- Magna International Inc
- Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Osram GmbH
- SL America Corporation
- Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.
- Valeo SA
- Varroc Group
- ZKW Group
- JW Speaker Corporation
- Hyundai Mobis
- Robert Bosch
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing requirements for improved cars.
- Increased Awareness about road safety
Challenges
- High Cost
- Time Consuming
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
by Technology
- Xenon
- LED
- Halogen
by Vehicle Propulsion
- ICE Vehicle
- Electric Vehicle
by Sales Channel
- Original Equipment Manufacturer
- Aftermarket
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o0fise
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article