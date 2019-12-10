Comprehensive Market Report on EPA and DHA Omega-3s Now Available
Report details global omega-3 demand by region and application; includes volume and value (2017-2021)
Dec 10, 2019, 18:49 ET
SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for EPA and DHA omega-3 ingredients is a 111,210 metric ton market valued at almost US$1.4 billion, and market dynamics vary by geographic region and end use product sector. GOED, the Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s, has published a comprehensive report on the global EPA and DHA omega-3 industry. The report, "Global EPA and DHA Omega-3 Ingredient Market," includes detailed volume and value information on all sources of EPA and DHA omega-3s for every region of the world in the six most important applications:
- Dietary Supplements
- Food and Beverage
- Pet Food
- Infant Formula
- Pharmaceuticals
- Clinical Nutrition/Medical Foods
GOED is the recognized expert in the omega-3 industry and this report is the most accurate, up-to-date report on EPA and DHA omega-3s. Because GOED has access to the companies involved in the market — and is a trusted partner with them — it gains intelligence not available from a non-specialized market research firm. The data included in this report was gathered by individual conversations with more than 25 of the top EPA and DHA omega-3 companies and has been cross-referenced by independent third-party sources. The 170+ page report includes:
- Executive Summary
- Scope, Methods and Definitions
- Volume (in metric tons) and value (in $US millions), plus trends, key drivers, issues and opportunities, for the following:
- By Source Type:
- Refined Oils
- Concentrates
- Krill
- Algae
- Fish Species (Tuna, Menhaden, Salmon, Hoki, Pollock, Cod Liver, Squid, Mussel, Calanus)
- By Form:
- Ethyl Ester
- Triglyceride
- By Region:
- United States
- Europe
- Mexico
- Canada
- China
- Japan
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Australasia
- Rest of World
- 300+ charts and figures
- Volume forecasts for all regions and applications
For a report sample or Table of Contents, please email Mike Roberts at mike@goedomega3.com
About GOED: GOED, the Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s, is a trade association representing 170+ companies worldwide active in the EPA and DHA omega-3 industry. GOED's membership includes all segments of the omega-3 supply chain from fishing and seafood companies, to refiners, supplement manufacturers, food and beverage marketers and pharmaceutical companies.
Media Contact:
Ellen Schutt
GOED
ellen@goedomega3.com
SOURCE GOED
