Comprehensive Market Report on EPA and DHA Omega-3s Now Available

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for EPA and DHA omega-3 ingredients is a 111,210 metric ton market valued at almost US$1.4 billion, and market dynamics vary by geographic region and end use product sector. GOED, the Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s, has published a comprehensive report on the global EPA and DHA omega-3 industry. The report, "Global EPA and DHA Omega-3 Ingredient Market," includes detailed volume and value information on all sources of EPA and DHA omega-3s for every region of the world in the six most important applications:

Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverage

Pet Food

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Clinical Nutrition/Medical Foods

GOED is the recognized expert in the omega-3 industry and this report is the most accurate, up-to-date report on EPA and DHA omega-3s. Because GOED has access to the companies involved in the market — and is a trusted partner with them — it gains intelligence not available from a non-specialized market research firm. The data included in this report was gathered by individual conversations with more than 25 of the top EPA and DHA omega-3 companies and has been cross-referenced by independent third-party sources. The 170+ page report includes:

Executive Summary

Scope, Methods and Definitions

Volume (in metric tons) and value (in $US millions), plus trends, key drivers, issues and opportunities, for the following:

By Source Type:



Refined Oils





Concentrates





Krill





Algae





Fish Species (Tuna, Menhaden, Salmon, Hoki, Pollock, Cod Liver, Squid, Mussel, Calanus)



By Form:



Ethyl Ester





Triglyceride



By Region:



United States





Europe





Mexico





Canada





China





Japan





Asia Pacific





Rest of Asia





South America





Australasia





Rest of World

300+ charts and figures

Volume forecasts for all regions and applications

For a report sample or Table of Contents, please email Mike Roberts at mike@goedomega3.com

About GOED: GOED, the Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-­3s, is a trade association representing 170+ companies worldwide active in the EPA and DHA omega-­3 industry. GOED's membership includes all segments of the omega-­3 supply chain from fishing and seafood companies, to refiners, supplement manufacturers, food and beverage marketers and pharmaceutical companies.

Media Contact:

Ellen Schutt

GOED

ellen@goedomega3.com

SOURCE GOED

Related Links

https://goedomega3.com

