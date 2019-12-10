Comprehensive Market Report on EPA and DHA Omega-3s Now Available

Report details global omega-3 demand by region and application; includes volume and value (2017-2021)

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for EPA and DHA omega-3 ingredients is a 111,210 metric ton market valued at almost US$1.4 billion, and market dynamics vary by geographic region and end use product sector. GOED, the Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s, has published a comprehensive report on the global EPA and DHA omega-3 industry. The report, "Global EPA and DHA Omega-3 Ingredient Market," includes detailed volume and value information on all sources of EPA and DHA omega-3s for every region of the world in the six most important applications:

  • Dietary Supplements
  • Food and Beverage
  • Pet Food
  • Infant Formula
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Clinical Nutrition/Medical Foods

GOED is the recognized expert in the omega-3 industry and this report is the most accurate, up-to-date report on EPA and DHA omega-3s. Because GOED has access to the companies involved in the market — and is a trusted partner with them — it gains intelligence not available from a non-specialized market research firm. The data included in this report was gathered by individual conversations with more than 25 of the top EPA and DHA omega-3 companies and has been cross-referenced by independent third-party sources. The 170+ page report includes:

  • Executive Summary
  • Scope, Methods and Definitions
  • Volume (in metric tons) and value (in $US millions), plus trends, key drivers, issues and opportunities, for the following:
    • By Source Type: 
      • Refined Oils
      • Concentrates
      • Krill
      • Algae
      • Fish Species (Tuna, Menhaden, Salmon, Hoki, Pollock, Cod Liver, Squid, Mussel, Calanus)
    • By Form: 
      • Ethyl Ester
      • Triglyceride
    • By Region: 
      • United States
      • Europe
      • Mexico
      • Canada
      • China
      • Japan
      • Asia Pacific
      • Rest of Asia
      • South America
      • Australasia
      • Rest of World
  • 300+ charts and figures
  • Volume forecasts for all regions and applications

For a report sample or Table of Contents, please email Mike Roberts at mike@goedomega3.com

About GOED: GOED, the Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-­3s, is a trade association representing 170+ companies worldwide active in the EPA and DHA omega-­3 industry. GOED's membership includes all segments of the omega-­3 supply chain from fishing and seafood companies, to refiners, supplement manufacturers, food and beverage marketers and pharmaceutical companies.

