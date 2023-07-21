Comprehensive Market Report Unveils Growth Prospects in Global Military Logistics Market with 4.9% CAGR, Offering Insights for Informed Decision-Making

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Logistics Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global military logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.9% to reach $592.33 billion in 2030 from $424.19 billion in 2023.

This report on global military logistics market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global military logistics market by segmenting the market based on mode of transportation, end use, transport type, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the military logistics market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

AECOM

ANHAM

ASELSAN A.S.

BAE Systems

DynCorp International

Fluor Corporation

Genco

Honeywell International Inc.

KBR

Lockheed Martin

Thales Group

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Cross Border Military Trade

Introduction of Advanced Technology

Challenges

Complexities Of The Supply Chain

Changing Government Regulations

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Mode of Transportation

Seaways

Landways

Railways

by End Use

Army

Navy

Airforce

Others

by Transport Type

Armament

Military troop

Technical Support & Maintenance

Medical Aid

Fire-fighting Protection

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

