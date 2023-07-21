Comprehensive Market Report Unveils Growth Prospects in Global Military Logistics Market with 4.9% CAGR, Offering Insights for Informed Decision-Making

21 Jul, 2023, 21:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Logistics Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global military logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.9% to reach $592.33 billion in 2030 from $424.19 billion in 2023.
This report on global military logistics market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global military logistics market by segmenting the market based on mode of transportation, end use, transport type, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the military logistics market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- AECOM
- ANHAM
- ASELSAN A.S.
- BAE Systems
- DynCorp International
- Fluor Corporation
- Genco
- Honeywell International Inc.
- KBR
- Lockheed Martin
- Thales Group
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in Cross Border Military Trade
- Introduction of Advanced Technology
Challenges
- Complexities Of The Supply Chain
- Changing Government Regulations
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Mode of Transportation
- Seaways
- Landways
- Railways
by End Use
- Army
- Navy
- Airforce
- Others
by Transport Type
- Armament
- Military troop
- Technical Support & Maintenance
- Medical Aid
- Fire-fighting Protection
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
