Comprehensive, Multi-Year Study Reconfirms AccuWeather's Superior Accuracy™ in Forecasting Wind, Precipitation and Temperatures Worldwide

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the most comprehensive study of forecast accuracy ever undertaken, AccuWeather was once again overwhelmingly confirmed as the world's most accurate source of weather forecasts in the categories of wind, precipitation and high-temperature forecasts.

In the study, AccuWeather was the clear winner in wind speed forecast accuracy, proving to be 33% more accurate than the nearest provider of weather forecasts and 41% more accurate than the average of all other sources examined. AccuWeather's probability of precipitation forecasts were 21% more accurate than those of the next-ranked provider and 23% more accurate than the average of all other sources in the independent study by industry tracker ForecastWatch.

The study analyzed nearly 95 million forecasts from six weather providers for 1,140 locations around the world during the three-year period ending December 31, 2017. Also noteworthy, AccuWeather's high-temperature forecasts had the lowest average absolute error and the greatest percentage of high-temperature forecast accuracy within 3°F. Further, AccuWeather performed better by 10% on maximum temperature than the average of all other sources examined in the study.

The level of Superior Accuracy™ demonstrated in the three-year study underscores the consistency and reliability of AccuWeather over the next five favorite sources of weather forecasts and warnings. Dr. Joel N. Myers, Founder, President and Chairman of AccuWeather, said that while the margin of AccuWeather's superiority in weather forecasting is highly significant and meaningful, the true value and advantage of the company's forecasts is even greater than these statistics demonstrate.

Said Myers, "AccuWeather forecasts are much more localized to individual addresses when compared to the more general forecasts other sources provide. And, AccuWeather also provides more detailed forecasts both in location and time, such as its patented MinuteCast® forecasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. AccuWeather's forecasts also extend farther into the future than any other source, with 90-day forecasts available for all locations on the planet."

These added benefits, explained Myers, coupled with AccuWeather's greater emphasis on how forecasts may impact people's lives and activities, make AccuWeather's forecasts uniquely valuable when compared with those from other sources.

Myers said AccuWeather's Superior Accuracy™ is powered by exclusive patented technology, the largest collection of forecast models and data, leading-edge predictive AI and machine learning, and the best IP and procedures developed and refined over the company's 56-year history, combined with the most talented and experienced group of meteorological forecasters on the planet.

The independent analysis by ForecastWatch, the world's premier weather forecast monitoring and assessment service, provides additional clear, concrete evidence that AccuWeather's forecasts are superior to all other sources' and, as a result, bring the most significant benefits to people and businesses who rely on AccuWeather's forecasts to make decisions and to stay safe and out of harm's way and for more effective planning, when weather is a factor. The full ForecastWatch report is available at

https://enterprisesolutions.accuweather.com/assets/documents/Global_Temperature_PoP_Wind_One_to_Five_Days_Out_2015-2017.pdf

The study's results are significant because the greater the measure of accuracy for weather forecasts and warnings, the better decisions people and businesses can make to plan around hazardous weather conditions and severe weather events, and as a result, the more lives are saved, the more property is protected, and the more losses are reduced.

"We are in the business of keeping people safe, having saved tens of thousands of lives and prevented tens of billions of dollars in property losses over our 56 years in business," Myers said. "This report is a testament to our innovative and talented team of meteorologists and researchers, who work diligently every day to provide our users and clients with the most accurate forecasts. To keep people out of harm's way takes much more than the Superior Accuracy we achieve, but it is also accomplished by communicating efficiently and relevantly the impact of hazardous weather in the most effective, compelling and useful manner. And we provide these forecasts further ahead of any other source to give people and businesses more time to make critical, actionable decisions. The combination of unbeatable accuracy with AccuWeather's greater degree of hyper-localization and clear communications provided further in advance, delivers value beyond what any other weather source provides."

That value has enabled AccuWeather to win clients and keep them for the long term—some for more than 45 years. WABC-TV in New York City, one of the tens of thousands of clients who rely on accurate weather forecasts, has been an AccuWeather affiliate for more than 30 years. Earlier this year, following a series of back-to-back nor'easter storms that pummeled the East Coast, WABC-TV Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg said, "The WABC weather team is very proud of another successful collaboration with AccuWeather on the fourth nor'easter this month. Thanks to vigilant analysis and a constant line of communication, we stayed the course on a very challenging forecast. The result was snowfall forecast verified."

Other recent instances of AccuWeather's dedication to forecasting and communicating with Superior Accuracy include:

May 1 – 3, 2018 – More than a week beforehand, AccuWeather's long-range forecast team highlighted the potential for a severe weather outbreak in the central United States . Hundreds of severe weather incidents were recorded on these days, including more than 50 tornadoes.

– – More than a week beforehand, AccuWeather's long-range forecast team highlighted the potential for a severe weather outbreak in the central . Hundreds of severe weather incidents were recorded on these days, including more than 50 tornadoes. April 25, 2018 – Severe thunderstorms brought flash flooding and damaging winds to Tel Aviv, Israel . While other sources indicated the possibility of thunderstorms, AccuWeather clearly predicted several days in advance the potential for severe thunderstorms with flash flooding and damaging winds.

– Severe thunderstorms brought flash flooding and damaging winds to . While other sources indicated the possibility of thunderstorms, AccuWeather clearly predicted several days in advance the potential for severe thunderstorms with flash flooding and damaging winds. February 24, 2018 – AccuWeather proactively warned clients in Kentucky of five different tornadoes with at least 18 minutes of lead time. Government sources issued no alerts or warnings for four of these five tornadoes, making AccuWeather's accurate, early tornado warnings to clients particularly effective for the protection of life and property.

AccuWeather's level of Superior Accuracy has only been honed and improved over 56 years. The company serves 235 of the Fortune 500 as well as thousands of other businesses and government agencies around the world.

AccuWeather has improved people's lives with numerous innovations, including the patented AccuWeather MinuteCast®, the only minute-by-minute local forecast that predicts start and end times for precipitation for the next two hours specific to a user's exact street address or GPS location. MinuteCast® is available in 25 countries with availability coming in many more locations globally soon

AccuWeather's other unique beneficial features include its day-by-day 90-day forecast and the patented RealFeel Temperature®, as well as dozens of unique lifestyle and health forecasts.

Visit www.AccuWeather.com for additional information. To learn more about AccuWeather Enterprise Solutions, visit enterprisesolutions.accuweather.com/

More than 1.5 billion people worldwide rely on AccuWeather to help them plan their lives, protect their businesses, and get more from their day. AccuWeather provides hourly and Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ with customized content and engaging video presentations available on smartphones, tablets, free wired and mobile Internet sites, connected TVs, and Internet appliances, as well as via radio, television, and newspapers. Established in 1962 by Founder, President, and Chairman Dr. Joel N. Myers--a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society who was recognized as one of the top entrepreneurs in American history by Entrepreneur Magazine's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs--AccuWeather also delivers a wide range of highly customized enterprise solutions to media, business, government, and institutions, as well as news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites.

