Comprehensive Outcomes Management Technologies Announces Partnership with Prime Health Services

COMT and Prime Health want to improve the transparency within the workers' compensation sector by executing on technology that brings forward the opportunity to provide the right services, at the right time, for the right claims. COMT is an automated system that measures patient outcomes, creates a visual trending report to share with the patient, and aids the physician in creating and monitoring the treatment plan for effectiveness.

Jennifer Ryon, Chief Revenue Officer for Prime Health Services, states, "Through the partnership with COMT, we look forward to improving the transparency of care by empowering patients through their recovery. We are also eager to help providers better diagnose and treat the patient with a comprehensive assessment, which allows the injured worker to get back to work faster."

The COMT tool has proven success at getting people back to work faster when fully utilized by customers (https://comtoutcomes/how-it-works). Prime Health's national preferred provider network (www.primehealthservices.com) allows a broader national reach for employers and enables the system to enhance its knowledge and ability. The more the system is used, the smarter it gets.

"Over the past eighteen months, we have engaged Fortune 500 Chief Financial Officers and Chief Risk Officers with an interest in an outcomes-based network for their organizations and are excited to better service them via Prime Health Services," said Dr. Scott Primack Founder and CEO of COMT, LLC.

Operational and technological infrastructure has been established between both companies to ensure a smooth and deliberate launch. Employers and self-insured companies can request COMT at any time.

About the Comprehensive Outcomes Management Technologies, LLC

Comprehensive Outcomes Management Technologies, LLC is an innovator in the workers' compensation sector by combining physical function scores within a bio-socialpsych model to provide better care to injured workers. COMT delivers a health assessment to patients resulting in better care and decreased costs. The company also offers telebehavioral health through its Sababa Health Group joint venture.

Closing Claims Sooner in Workers Compensation: Right Care, Right Patient, Right Time

www.comtllc.com

About Prime Health Services, Inc.

Prime Health Services is a strategic health care technology partner here for clients when a vast network of medical providers at reasonable rates is needed. Proprietary innovative solutions allow us to customize our preferred provider network for each client, offering a comprehensive turn-key solution for insurance carriers, third party administrators, self-insureds, and governmental entities in the workers' compensation, auto, indigent care, and group health markets.

www.primehealthservices.com

Contacts:

Interest Inquiries:

Jennifer Ryon, Chief Revenue Officer

Prime Health Services

615-565-9040

jennifer.ryon@primehealthservices.com

Media Inquiries:

Katie Bailey, Director of Marketing

Prime Health Services

615-565-8233

katie.bailey@primehealthservices.com

Katie Biggs, Lead Analyst

COMT LLC

231-233-8856

katie.biggs@comtoutcomes.com

SOURCE Comprehensive Outcomes Management Technologies, LLC (COMT)

Related Links

https://www.comtoutcomes.com

