Comprehensive Series of School and College Guides for Parents Released

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Parent Ready is excited to announce the release of its School Ready and College Ready series. These guides are designed to address the top concerns of parents and provide practical, expert advice so they can better support students through their educational journey.

"Each new school year is a major change for a student and their parents," said Parent Ready executive editor Anja Schmidt. "The School Ready and College Ready series of guides provides practical guidance to parents top concerns."

The College Ready series (College Ready, College Sophomore Ready, College Junior Ready, and Post-College Ready) is edited by Chelsea Petree, Ph.D., who is the Director of Parent and Family Programs at the Rochester Institute of Technology. Each contributor to a College Ready guide is a current or former college administrator who has worked extensively with parents and families of students. More information at https://collegeready.guide.

The School Ready series (6th Grade Ready through 12th Grade Ready) is edited by Timothy M. Dove, who was the 2011 and 2012 Ohio State Teacher of the Year, where he was a 7th and 8th grade teacher. Each contributor to is a current or former teacher, who has worked extensively with parents and families of students. Contributors have all been Teachers of the Year or finalists in their state or are nationally recognized educators. More information at https://schoolready.guide.

Each guide provides:

Expert Advice: Covering topics from academic expectations to emotional and social development.

Practical Suggestions and Relatable Anecdotes: Providing actionable insights for parents.

Conversation Starters: Helping parents open new lines of communication with their students throughout the school year.

Effective Strategies: Balancing guidance and support with encouraging self-reliance.

"Effective engagement with parents by schools and universities is key to successful outcomes for students," added Dan Solomon, CEO of Parent Ready. "The School Ready and College Ready guides are the foundation Parent Ready's solutions and tools to help schools, universities, administrators, and faculties to make supporting and engaging with parents easier."

Parent Ready helps parents navigate the milestones, challenges and passions of their adolescent and young adult kids. More about Parent Ready can be found at https://parentready.com.

