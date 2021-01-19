Comprehensive Sun Nuclear Solutions for Radiation Therapy QA Adopted by Japan's Ogaki Municipal Hospital

MELBOURNE, FLa., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Nuclear Corporation announced today that Ogaki Municipal Hospital has selected a collection of Sun Nuclear solutions for its end-to-end Radiation Therapy Quality Assurance (QA) program. Working with Toyo Medic, Sun Nuclear's distributor in Japan, Ogaki Municipal Hospital selected Sun Nuclear solutions to support a new linear accelerator installation in late 2020.

Ogaki Municipal Hospital will implement the SunCHECK™ Platform for automated, integrated Patient and Machine QA. SunCHECK enables hospitals like Ogaki Municipal to streamline and automate Patient and Machine QA clinical workflows among staff and machines — in a single database, with built-in automation and device integration for simplified workflows. A dedicated Sun Nuclear implementation success team will work with Ogaki Municipal Hospital to ensure Ogaki achieves clinical technology adoption and true workflow enhancements with SunCHECK, joining a global user base of more than 1,000 SunCHECK users.

For stereotactic treatments, Ogaki Municipal Hospital has chosen SRS MapCHECK®, StereoPHAN™ and MultiMet-WL Cube. StereoPHAN enables testing on all aspects of stereotactic planning and delivery. SRS MapCHECK inserts into the StereoPHAN for film-less, patient-specific QA, and the MultiMet-WL Cube inserts into StereoPHAN for multi-met single isocenter off-axis verification. These solutions have been adopted by Radiation Therapy teams worldwide for robust, efficient stereotactic programs.

Ogaki Municipal Hospital will also implement Sun Nuclear's benchmark solutions — ArcCHECK®, Daily QA™ 3 and MapCHECK® 3 — for Pre-Treatment Patient QA and Daily, Monthly, and Annual Machine QA. Daily QA 3 and ArcCHECK both integrate directly into the SunCHECK Platform for automated Machine QA, and expanded, flexible Pre-treatment Patient QA, respectively.

"Sun Nuclear is uniquely positioned to offer trusted, accurate, end-to-end Quality Management solutions to Radiation Therapy programs like Ogaki Municipal Hospital. We are pleased Ogaki Municipal Hospital chose our solutions for their QA program in support of their new linear accelerator. They needed to move quickly to meet the installation date, and we worked collaboratively with our Japanese distributor to meet Ogaki's timing needs," noted Mark Siviter, Senior Director of International Sales for Sun Nuclear.

Toyo Medic, a medical device distributor for Sun Nuclear in Japan, was integral in working with Ogaki Municipal Hospital and Sun Nuclear to ensure Ogaki Municipal Hospital had the information it needed to select the right vendor and solutions.

About Sun Nuclear Corporation

Sun Nuclear provides innovative solutions for Radiation Therapy and Diagnostic Imaging centers. Our mission is to enable healthier lives by improving the avoidance, detection and treatment of cancer. More than 5,000 cancer centers worldwide rely on us for independent, integrated Quality Management. With a focus on ongoing support, we aim to ease technology adoption, enhance workflows and improve outcomes – so that healthcare providers can achieve real results for Patient Safety. Visit us: sunnuclear.com. Follow us: @sunnuclear.

