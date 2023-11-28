Comprend launches integrated offering for tech-enabled marketing and communication

STOCKHOLM , Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-award-winning agencies, Nordic Morning, Comprend, Petra, Pyramid and Graal, are uniting as one agency, under the Comprend brand. The new agency will establish a new industry category, offering unrivalled expertise in tech-enabled marketing and communication, creating long-term trust and sustainable growth for their clients.

The five agencies have collaborated in a common business area in Aura, previous H&H Group of agencies,  since May 2022, and have a strong track record in B2B, B2C and corporate communication. The new Comprend is now embarking on an ambitious mission to drive transformative impact for clients by bridging the gap between marketing and communication. 

With technology as an enabler, the new agency boasts over 300 specialists across Sweden, Finland, the UK and Poland. By bringing deep expertise and perspectives together, the goal is to offer services including marketing, corporate communications, tech and digital business, performance and analytics, and brand on a global level for clients that include Saab, Diageo, SSAB, Vattenfall, SCA, Alfa Laval and many more. 

Comprend will be best placed to partner with clients with complex needs by enabling them to engage with a wider team of specialists and more integrated offerings.

Martin Petersson, President Aura and CEO of Comprend says: 
"This is a fantastic opportunity. I am super excited to continue this journey together with colleagues and clients. I strongly believe in the greater value created for clients by combining the different perspectives of five agencies becoming one. Our strong track record of collaboration makes me confident that we will bridge the gap between marketing and communication and truly increase the effect of our services using smart technology. Comprend plays an important role as the tech lead in Aura's strategy to be a long-term partner to clients for trust and sustainable growth."

Visit next.comprend.com to learn more.

