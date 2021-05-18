Compress Ultrafast Pulses and Minimize Thermal Lensing with New, Industry-Leading Ultrafast Optics

BARRINGTON, N.J., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics®, a renowned provider of optical components, continuously expands its product offering to reflect market developments and customer needs. New products are added each month to better serve the industry. EO has partnered with UltraFast Innovations (UFI), a premier manufacturer of high-performance laser optics, to provide a number of ultrafast high-precision laser optics, including chirped mirror pairs, low-loss high laser-damage threshold (LIDT) mirrors, and UV optics.

The latest expansion of industry-leading UFI products added to EO's in-stock product inventory includes ultrafast positive and negative dispersive mirrors for pulse compression in UV and IR applications. Some designs feature negligible thermal lensing, which eliminates the detrimental thermal effects experienced by high-power ultrafast lasers. These new additions include Positive Dispersion Ultrafast Mirrors, 255-277nm Negative Dispersion UV Ultrafast Mirrors, 1030nm Highly-Dispersive Ultrafast Mirrors with Reduced Thermal Lensing, 3200nm Highly-Positive Dispersive Ultrafast Mirrors, and Third Order Dispersion (TOD) Ultrafast Mirrors. EO provides all UFI products in-stock and ready to ship. Our global network also provides access to customized UFI products tailored for your application.

