Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market - Global Forecast to 2028

The compressed air filter and dryer market is poised to achieve a significant milestone, with an expected value of USD 7.4 billion by 2028, compared to USD 5.6 billion in 2023. This growth is projected to occur at a steady CAGR of 5.8% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

This report is a valuable resource for market leaders and newcomers alike, offering insights into approximate revenue figures for the overall compressed air filter and dryer market and its related segments. Its aim is to empower stakeholders with a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, enabling them to fortify their market position and devise effective go-to-market strategies. Furthermore, the report provides insights into the market's dynamics, highlighting key drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing necessity to manage progressively larger and more intricate datasets, as well as the emergence of industrial IoT and automation technologies.

Asia Pacific encompasses some of the world's fastest-growing economies, including China, Japan, and India. China, in particular, stands out as a pivotal manufacturing hub within the Asia Pacific region. It plays a significant role in the compressed air filter and dryer market in Asia Pacific. The ongoing surge in infrastructure development projects in China's tier-one and tier-two cities is incentivizing companies to invest in compressed air systems.

Compressed air filters and dryers find applications in various industries, such as PCB manufacturing, electronic equipment cleaning, maintaining controlled and dry environments around sensitive instruments, and electronics packaging. Consequently, there is expected to be a strong demand for compressed air filters and dryers in China.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players in the compressed air filter and dryer market, including prominent companies like Atlas Copco (Sweden), Ingersoll Rand (US), PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (US), Pentair (UK), and Donaldson Company, Inc. (US).

The refrigeration dryers segment to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period.

Compressed air dryers are sub-segmented into four types of dryers refrigeration dryers, desiccant/adsorption dryers, deliquescent dryers, and membrane dryers. Refrigeration dryers are the most used dryers in the manufacturing industry, having relatively low initial and operating costs.

These dryers are used for corrosion prevention by removing moisture from compressed air systems at low ambient temperatures. They are essential for ensuring the proper functioning and longevity of various pneumatic equipment and processes that rely on compressed air. These dryers are extensively used in industries where the temperature of compressed air needs to be regulated and high dryness of the air is required. Therefore, refrigeration dryers accounted for a larger market share.

The Automotive Industry is to hold the largest market share in 2023.

The compressed air filter and dryer market is largely influenced by the automotive industry, primarily due to its requirement for uncontaminated and dry compressed air in crucial manufacturing processes such as painting and assembly. Stringent regulations and the industry's high-volume production requirements drive the demand for reliable air filtration systems. This emphasis on innovation and compliance secures the automotive industry's prominent position in the compressed air filter and dryer market.

Moreover, Growing industrialization and urbanization across the world have increased the demand for vehicles. In regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe, the demand for automobiles is growing rapidly, which is expected to propel the demand for compressed air filters and dryers.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Use of Compressed Air Systems in Various Industrial Processes to Increase Productivity

Rising Demand for Compressed Air Systems in Food & Beverages Industry

Suitability of Compressed Air Filters and Dryers in Hazardous Industrial Environments

Increasing Demand for Compressed Air Systems in Oil and Gas Exploration and Production

Increasing Demand for Compressed Air Filters in Various Industries to Filter Contaminants Up to Several Microns

Restraints

Requirement for Periodic Maintenance

Safety Concerns Associated with Use of Compressed Air Systems with High Operating Pressure

Opportunities

Rising Use of Class 0 Air in Pharmaceutical Packaging Processes

Growing Adoption of Advanced Technologies and Increasing Industrialization in Developing Nations

Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-Enabled Compressed Air Systems in Industrial Facilities

Challenges

Performance Limitations of Air Treatment Systems in Varying Environmental Conditions

Lack of Knowledge for Proper Utilization and Maintenance of Compressed Air Filters and Dryers

Reluctance of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) to Shift from Traditional Air Filtration Systems to Advanced Compressed Air Filters

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Pricing Analysis

Average Selling Price of Refrigeration-Compressed Air Dryers, by Maximum Inlet Temperature

Average Selling Price Trend, by Region

Supply Chain Analysis

Ecosystem

Technology Analysis

Internet of Things (IoT)

Industry 4.0

Digital Twin

