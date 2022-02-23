Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market worth $7.3 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Compressed Air Filter and Dryer Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product (Air Dryer (Refrigeration, Desiccant, Deliquescent, Membrane), Air Filter (Particulate, Coalescing, Compressed Intake, Activated)), Industry & Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global compressed air filter and dryer market size is projected to grow from USD 5.4 billion in 2022 to USD 7.3 billion by 2027 at CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The growth of compressed air filter and dryer market is driven by the surging demand for compressed air solutions from food & beverages industry, and growing adoption of compressed air systems to increase productivity.

Compressed air dryers held the larger share of the market for the chemicals industry in 2021

Compressed air dryers held the larger share of the market for the chemicals industry in 2021. Chemical companies deal with toxic and combustible gases daily; hence, high-quality compressed air is quite crucial for the safety and efficiency of equipment. Compressed air dryers such as refrigeration dryers have a high demand in the chemicals industry due to the requirement of high-purity products and the dangerous or hazardous gases present in a chemicals production facility. Chemical facilities often experience sudden changes in temperature due to endothermic or exothermic reactions occurring inside the plant. Refrigeration dryers are best suited for handling such sudden shifts in temperature.

Automotive industry accounted for the largest share of the compressed air filter and dryer market in 2021

The automotive industry accounted for the largest share of the compressed air filter and dryer market in 2021. It is one of the largest revenue-generating industries globally and is expected to flourish in the coming years owing to the rising demand from countries such as China, the US, and Germany. Compressed air filters and dryers are fundamental to the automotive industry and are used for cabin air filtration, air conditioning, spray painting, and laser purging and in air spindles, air bearings, air guns, and pneumatic brakes in automobiles.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global compressed air filter and dryer market

North America accounted for the largest share of the global compressed air filter and dryer market in 2021. North America is expected to be the largest consumer of compressed air systems, as most of the industries that use compressed air filters and dryers are matured and highly developed in this region. The widespread adoption of compressed air systems in industries such as automotive, oil & gas, and food & beverages industries for the elimination of contaminants from the compressed air stream and maintaining the desired level of air dryness at varied temperatures has propelled the demand for compressed air filters and dryers in this region.

Ingersoll Rand (US), Parker-Hannifin (US), and Donaldson Company (US) are some of the key manufacturers of compressed air filters and dryers in North America.

