Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market to Hit USD 12.8B by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the compressed air treatment equipment market, which estimates the global market valuation for compressed air treatment equipment will cross US $12.8 billion by 2026. Increasing consumption of compressed air in major sectors like manufacturing, food & beverage and healthcare will positively influence the product demand.

Highly pure compressed air is widely used in food & beverage and healthcare sectors. Dental applications of compressed air include powering dental tools, dental milling machines, etc. Compressed air utilized in these sectors has to abide with the government norms and regulations. The rising trend of healthy lifestyles, increasing research & development activities in the healthcare industry, etc. will propel the consumption of compressed air in these industries. These trends will boost the consumption of compressed air treatment equipment in the near future.

Some major findings of the compressed air treatment equipment market report include:

Increasing consumption of compressed air in major sectors will propel the market's growth.



In 2019, the dryer product segment dominated the market, owing to its ability to provide enhanced protection against contaminations.



Instrument air applications will have considerable market share, owing to its extensive applications in operating precision equipment and machinery.



The food & beverage sector will hold a considerable share in 2026, owing to rising demand for compressed packaging, bottling, processing and cleaning applications.



Companies are engaged in acquisitions, expansions and product development for expanding their business operations and gaining profitable growth.

Other product segments in the compressed air treatment equipment market include condensate treatment equipment purifiers, drain traps, etc. This product segment will account for over USD $750 million in 2026. Strict government regulations related to disposable condensate will propel condensate treatment equipment demand in the near future.

The instrument air application segment will exceed USD $4.5 billion in 2026. The products are widely used as a source of clean compressed air in critical instruments like relays, gauges, transmitters, recorders, indicators, converters, thermostats, etc. The rising trend of industrial automation in the manufacturing sector will propel the growth of this application segment in the near future.

The ood & beverage sector will hold considerable market share during the study timeframe due to the high consumption of contamination-free compressed air in various operations like freezing & cooling products for nitrogen generation, packaging and pelleting products, etc.

North America's compressed air treatment equipment market will grow at a CAGR of above 5.5% during the study period. The presence of established manufacturing and the food & beverage industry, along with increasing spending on the regional healthcare sector, will propel the product demand in the region.

A few industry participants operating in the compressed air treatment equipment market are Kaeser, Donaldson Company, Inc, Gardner Denver, Sullair, Atlas Copco, Sullivan-Palatek, Beko Technologies Corp., Boge Compressors, CompAir Holdings ltd., Emerson Climate Technologies, Inc., Precision Filtration Products, Quincy Compressor, Seneca Companies, SMC Corporation, etc.

