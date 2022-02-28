Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market - 44% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Evolving Opportunities with CNG Fuels Ltd & Gazprom|17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Download a free sample report now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as an increase in the number of CNG vehicles and the increase in government support for the adoption of CNG will drive the growth of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market. However, fluctuation in oil and gas prices might hamper market growth.

Company Profiles

The compressed natural gas (CNG) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on improving their production capacity to compete in the market. The compressed natural gas (CNG) market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Chevron Corp., CNG Fuels Ltd., E.ON SE, ENGIE SA, Gazprom, Gujarat Gas Ltd., Indraprastha Gas Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, TotalEnergies SE, and Trillium Transportation Fuels LLC.

Few Companies with key Offerings

CNG Fuels Ltd - The company offers compressed natural gas that develops, owns, operates CNG refueling infrastructure and renewable biomethane that provides CNG directly to transport customers at our infrastructure as well as to customers looking for off-grid solutions, under the brand name of CNG Fuels Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into LDV, MDV, and HDV.

the market is classified into LDV, MDV, and HDV. By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, MEA, South America , Europe , and North America .

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.20% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.78 Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chevron Corp., CNG Fuels Ltd., E.ON SE, ENGIE SA, Gazprom, Gujarat Gas Ltd., Indraprastha Gas Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, TotalEnergies SE, and Trillium Transportation Fuels LLC. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

