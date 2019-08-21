Compression Load Cells: $230M+ Worldwide Market Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Compression Load Cells - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Compression Load Cells market accounted for $132.75 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $230.05 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors boosting the market are raising investment in industrial automation technologies and increasing usage of compression load cells in automotive assembly lines. However, high cost of raw materials and rising regulatory obligations for high quality industry rated material hampering the market growth of compression load cells market.



Based on Product, Digital Compression Load Cells is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The CDL Digital compression load cell uses the measurement principle by distortion of beams submitted to a compression strain. It uses strain gauges mounted in Wheatstone bridges for the conversion of strength into an electrical signal.



By Geography, Europe is likely to have a huge demand due to the increasing demand for industrial weighting equipment's in this region and manufacturing firms are migrating towards more automated systems.



Some of the key players in Global Compression Load Cells market are Flintec, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., Interface Inc, Keli Electric Manufacturing (Ningbo) Co., Ltd, Kubota, Mettler Toledo, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Novatech Measurements Limited, PRECIA MOLEN, Rice Lake Weighing Systems, Siemens, Spectris, Vishay Precision Group, Yamato Scale Co., Ltd. and ZEMIC.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Compression Load Cells Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Analogue Compression Load Cells

5.3 Digital Compression Load Cells



6 Global Compression Load Cells Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Transportation

6.3 Retail

6.4 Medical

6.5 Industrial

6.6 Other Applications



7 Global Compression Load Cells Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Flintec

9.2 FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.

9.3 Interface Inc.

9.4 Keli Electric Manufacturing (Ningbo) Co. Ltd.

9.5 Kubota

9.6 Mettler Toledo

9.7 MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

9.8 Novatech Measurements Limited

9.9 Precia Molen

9.10 Rice Lake Weighing Systems

9.11 Siemens

9.12 Spectris

9.13 Vishay Precision Group

9.14 Yamato Scale Co. Ltd.

9.15 ZEMIC



