Compression Therapy Market to Clock CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2027, Use of Therapy among Athletes to Promote Recovery from Injuries on Rise, Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise in clinical potential for managing sports injuries among athletes and sports persons is one of the key avenues for players in the compression therapy market. The therapy has also become a mainstay of treatment in a number of vascular diseases, particularly venous leg ulcers.

Rise in orthopedic surgeries and favorable reimbursement policies in vascular disease treatment has set the pace for the expansion in the compression therapy market.

The valuation of the compression therapy market stood at US$ 3.2 Bn in 2018 and is projected to clock CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2027. Growing demand in people with sports injuries will expand the avenue for market players. By 2027, the global valuation is expected to touch US$ 5,157.4 Mn.

Key Findings of Compression Therapy Market Report

North America held the major share in 2019, with prevalence of vascular diseases key driver

held the major share in 2019, with prevalence of vascular diseases key driver Europe is the second leading regional market

Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at higher CAGR during 2019 - 2027

Of all the key technologies, static compression therapy products held the major share

Compression Therapy Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

The high rate of hospitalization from sports injuries in athletes and others is a key driver for the demand in compression therapy market. Rise in population participating in sports in various parts of the world has also been imparting growth impetus.

Growing clinical potential of compression therapies in amateur and professional sport patients is boosting the growth of the market.

Rising epidemic of obesity has propelled the number of people with vascular diseases. The increase in risk of vascular diseases, including venous ulcers, lymphedema, and deep vein thrombosis, has also fueled the prospects in the compression therapy market.

Prevalence of orthopedic surgeries has also boosted the use of compression therapy to aid recovery. Particularly, the therapy has shown to be effective in speeding up healing, reducing swelling and inflammation, and decreasing chronic pain.

Growing clinical potential of newly developed compression therapy products will open up new avenues in the market

Proliferating demand for static compression products spur the growth of the market.

Compression Therapy Market: Regional Assessment

On the regional front, North America held the dominant share in 2018 in the global compression therapy market. Prevalence of vascular diseases has spurred the adoption of compression therapies. Further, constant research on compression therapies for sports injuries in the regional market has also cemented the potential of the regional market.

Asia Pacific is emerging as a remarkably lucrative regional market. The growth is expected to be more attractive than either North America or Europe. Rapidly aging population is some of its economies and the rapidly growing awareness of the static compression products have helped in the expansion of opportunities.

Compression Therapy Market: Competitive Assessment

The competitive landscape is increasingly fragmented, mainly due to the presence of several players. Several players are expanding their research in the utility of compression products in athletic performance. In coming years, the entry of new players is expected to up their ante for incumbent players.

Several players are relentlessly working on making frequent launches in technologically advanced products. Some of the promising players in the compression therapy market are SIGVARIS Management AG, medi GmbH & Co KG, Covidien plc, BSN Medical, Bio Compression Systems, Inc., ArjoHuntleigh, and 3M Health Care.

The Compression Therapy Market has been segmented as follows:

Global Compression Therapy Market, by Technology

Static



Dynamic

Global Compression Therapy Market, by Product

Compression Pumps



Intermittent





Sequential



Compression Stockings



Compression Bandages



Compression Tapes

Global Compression Therapy Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

