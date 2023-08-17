Compression therapy market to grow by USD 1.24 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growth driven by increasing prevalence of chronic venous diseases and lymphedema - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The compression therapy market size is set to grow by USD 1,240.07 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The compression therapy market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. 3M Co., Bio Compression Systems, Bosl Medizintechnik GmbH, Cardinal Health Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, DJO Global Inc., INNOTHERA, Julius Zorn GmBH, medi GmbH and Co. KG, Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Mego Afek A.C. Ltd, Paul Hartmann AG, Sanyleg S.r.l., SIGVARIS AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Spectrum Healthcare, Stryker Corp., Tactile Systems Technology Inc., and THUASNE are some of the major market participants - To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Compression Therapy Market

Compression Therapy Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The compression therapy market report covers the following areas:

The compression therapy market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing prevalence of chronic venous diseases and lymphedema will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the limited reimbursement coverage for compression therapy will hamper the market growth.

Compression Therapy Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

The increasing prevalence of chronic venous diseases and lymphedema drives the compression therapy market. There is a huge population of the world impacted by chronic venous illnesses. This includes ailments such as varicose veins and venous ulcers. These conditions of lymphedema and chronic venous disorders can be cured using compression therapy which is significantly contributing to the market growth. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the compression therapy market during the forecast period.

Limited reimbursement coverage for compression therapy challenges the growth of the compression therapy market. Various healthcare systems impose restrictions or limitations while reimbursing the expenditures related to compression therapy, leading to an increasing cost burden on these patients who are preferring compression therapy. Furthermore, owing to insufficient payment coverage, compression therapy has become expensive and patients have less access to it. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Compression Therapy Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Therapy Outlook

Static



Dynamic

Technology

Compression Bandages



Compression Stocking



Compression Pumps



Compression Tapes

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Compression Therapy Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The static segment is significant growth during the forecast period. This method comprises employing compression clothing or bandages to apply consistent pressure to the injured area. Since it offers patients a non-invasive and affordable therapy option, this technology is frequently used in clinical and homecare settings. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Compression Therapy Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist compression therapy market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the compression therapy market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the compression therapy market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of compression therapy market vendors

Related Reports:

The global photodynamic therapy market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,053.68 million at a CAGR of 8.22% between 2022 and 2027. Technavio has segmented the market into application, product, and geography. An increase in R&D and advances in technology is the key driver for the growth of the global photodynamic therapy market.

The proton therapy market size is expected to increase by USD 434.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.38%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers proton therapy market segmentations by product (equipment and services) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). The increasing prevalence of cancers is notably driving the proton therapy market growth.

Compression Therapy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,240.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Bio Compression Systems, Bosl Medizintechnik GmbH, Cardinal Health Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, DJO Global Inc., INNOTHERA, Julius Zorn GmBH, medi GmbH and Co. KG, Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Mego Afek A.C. Ltd, Paul Hartmann AG, Sanyleg S.r.l., SIGVARIS AG, Smith and Nephew plc, Spectrum Healthcare, Stryker Corp., Tactile Systems Technology Inc., and THUASNE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

3M Co. - Overview

3M Co. - Business segments

3M Co. - Key news

3M Co. - Key offerings

Mego Afek A.C. Ltd - Overview

Mego Afek A.C. Ltd - Product / Service

