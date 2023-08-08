Compression Wear And Shapewear Market to grow by USD 2,704.28 million from 2022 to 2027; Market driven by the growing online sales of compression wear and shapewear - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The compression wear and shapewear market size is expected to grow by USD 2,704.28 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 7.2% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is estimated to account for 33% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. In North America, the US is the largest market followed by Canada and Mexico. Customers are demanding more innovative and advanced products, as they are willing to spend more on high-quality compression wear and shapewear. In North America, the growth of the market is attributed to factors such as the growing popularity of social media and the high penetration of the Internet. However, the competition among online retailers is high, which promotes them to offer attractive discounts and offers. Such factors will fuel the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Compression Wear and Shapewear Market 2023-2027

Compression Wear and Shapewear Market: Growing online sales of compression wear and shapewear

The growing online sales of compression wear and shapewear are driving the market growth. Nowadays, online sales contribute to a low share of the overall sales in the market. Nevertheless, they are anticipated to have a favourable effect on the market by the end of the forecast period. The high internet penetration and smartphone usage and customer engagement practices have accounted for the volume of sales and revenue of compression and shapewear vendors. Further, the emergence of social media delivers a platform for companies to actively engage with consumers and also plays an integral role in expanding product awareness. Companies are increasingly preferring social media to increase awareness and promote their products owing to the rise in engagement through social networking and blogs. For product promotion, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube are some of the powerful social media platforms used. Such factors will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Compression Wear And Shapewear Market: Growing organized retail in emerging countries

The growing organized retail in emerging countries is an emerging trend shaping market growth. Established companies compete against each other to achieve the maximum shelf space in organized retail stores. Consumers prefer these stores, as they stock products from a large number of brands. Consequently, consumers have numerous choices to select from. Globally, many consumers prefer to purchase products from retail markets such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, which also expands the importance of organized retailers among companies. Moreover, there is an increasing number of supermarkets worldwide. For instance, the penetration of supermarkets in countries such as India, Brazil, Indonesia, Chile, and Mexico is significantly high. Thus, the increasing organized retailing in emerging countries will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Compression Wear And Shapewear Market Players:

The compression wear and shapewear market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

2XU Pty Ltd., Adidas AG, Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, Ann Chery, Design Veronique, EC3D Orthopaedic, GLOBAL INTIMATES LLC, Hanesbrands Inc., Honeylove Sculptwear Inc., Jockey International Inc., Nike Inc., Omtex Healthwear Pvt. Ltd., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Skims Body Inc., Spanx LLC, The LYCRA Company LLC, Triumph Intertrade AG, Under Armour Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Compression Wear And Shapewear Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the compression wear and shapewear market by distribution channel (Offline and Online), product (Compression wear and Shapewear), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The largest revenue contributor to the compression wear and shapewear market are department stores and specialty stores. Specialty stores stock similar products in one store and also include fast-fashion retailers. Specialty store retailers draw customers' attention through their strategic marketing initiatives and merchandising. On the other hand, department store retailers differentiate themselves in terms of store design, merchandise, and customer service. Hypermarkets and clubhouse stores primarily emphasise the style-conscious population. Consequently, offline distribution channels offer various benefits, such as quick product availability, analysis of the product features before purchasing, personalized customer service, and expert guidance, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the offline segment during the forecast period.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The ethnic wear market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.42% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 34.33 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (women, men, and kids), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The expansion of the fashion industry is notably driving market growth.

The sports and fitness wear market share is expected to increase by USD 66.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%. This report extensively covers sports and fitness wear market segmentation by end-user (women and men), product (top wear, bottom wear, and support items), application (outdoor, sports-inspired, and performance), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising number of sports tournaments is one of the key drivers supporting the sports and fitness wear market growth.

Compression Wear And Shapewear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,704.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.66 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 2XU Pty Ltd., Adidas AG, Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, Ann Chery, Design Veronique, EC3D Orthopaedic, GLOBAL INTIMATES LLC, Hanesbrands Inc., Honeylove Sculptwear Inc., Jockey International Inc., Nike Inc., Omtex Healthwear Pvt. Ltd., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Skims Body Inc., Spanx LLC, The LYCRA Company LLC, Triumph Intertrade AG, Under Armour Inc., and Wacoal Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global compression wear and shapewear market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global compression wear and shapewear market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Compression wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Compression wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Compression wear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Compression wear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Compression wear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Shapewear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Shapewear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Shapewear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Shapewear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Shapewear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 2XU Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 111: 2XU Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: 2XU Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: 2XU Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Adidas AG

Exhibit 114: Adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 115: Adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 117: Adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Adidas AG - Segment focus

12.5 Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH

Exhibit 119: Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 120: Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH - Key offerings

12.6 Ann Chery

Exhibit 122: Ann Chery - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 123: Ann Chery - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 124: Ann Chery - Key offerings

12.7 Design Veronique

Exhibit 125: Design Veronique - Overview



Exhibit 126: Design Veronique - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Design Veronique - Key offerings

12.8 EC3D Orthopaedic

Exhibit 128: EC3D Orthopaedic - Overview



Exhibit 129: EC3D Orthopaedic - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: EC3D Orthopaedic - Key offerings

12.9 GLOBAL INTIMATES LLC

Exhibit 131: GLOBAL INTIMATES LLC - Overview



Exhibit 132: GLOBAL INTIMATES LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: GLOBAL INTIMATES LLC - Key offerings

12.10 Hanesbrands Inc.

Exhibit 134: Hanesbrands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Hanesbrands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Hanesbrands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Hanesbrands Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Honeylove Sculptwear Inc.

Exhibit 138: Honeylove Sculptwear Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Honeylove Sculptwear Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Honeylove Sculptwear Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Jockey International Inc.

Exhibit 141: Jockey International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Jockey International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Jockey International Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 144: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Nike Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Nike Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Omtex Healthwear Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Omtex Healthwear Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Omtex Healthwear Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Omtex Healthwear Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 PUMA SE

Exhibit 152: PUMA SE - Overview



Exhibit 153: PUMA SE - Business segments



Exhibit 154: PUMA SE - Key news



Exhibit 155: PUMA SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: PUMA SE - Segment focus

12.16 PVH Corp.

Exhibit 157: PVH Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: PVH Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: PVH Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: PVH Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Skims Body Inc.

Exhibit 161: Skims Body Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Skims Body Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Skims Body Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 167: Research methodology



Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 169: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio