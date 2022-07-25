Compressor Control Systems Market to record USD 1.26 Bn incremental growth -- Technavio identifies the increasing focus on improving energy efficiency as a growth driver

Jul 25, 2022, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Compressor Control Systems Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 1.26 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 3.26% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download PDF Sample Report Here
The compressor control systems market is fragmented and highly competitive. There are approximately 25 vendors that compete across the globe for market share. These global vendors compete intensely for compressor control systems used in process industries such as oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and industrial refrigeration systems. The low market growth rate has been pushing vendors in this market to eye their rivals' market share to survive in this market. Furthermore, since differentiation among the offerings by vendors is low, the vendor landscape is expected to remain competitive during the forecast period.
ABB Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG, Connell Industries Inc., FS-ELLIOTT Co. LLC, HOERBIGER Holding AG, Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Woodward Inc. are some of the major market participants.
The growth of the market will be majorly driven by the increasing focus on improving the energy efficiency of compressors. In addition, the growing global industrial refrigeration systems market and the global shift to natural gas will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. However, the lack of awareness about the benefits of advanced compressor control systems, the replacement of pneumatic tools with electric tools, and the global shift away from coal to renewable energy will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request a Sample Report Here
The compressor control systems market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Control Elements
- Communication
The control elements segment will have the largest share of the market. The increasing demand for compressor control systems from oil and gas, petrochemicals, pharmaceutical, food and beverages, textiles, and cosmetics is driving the growth of the market in this segment.
- End User
- Process Manufacturing
- Discrete Manufacturing
The market will observe high demand for compressor control systems from the process manufacturing sector during the forecast period. The high sensitivity of discharge pressure, flow rate, and temperature of compressed air or gas are necessitating investments in sophisticated compressor control systems in process industries, which is driving the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
40% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the rapid growth of food and beverages, FMCG and consumer durables, and oil refining capacities in APAC. In addition, the increasing adoption of automobiles in China and India is further creating a high demand for compressor control systems in the region.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the compressor control systems market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the compressor control systems market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Download a Sample Report Here
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist compressor control systems market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the compressor control systems market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the compressor control systems market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of compressor control systems market vendors
- Centrifugal Compressor Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
- Portable Air Compressors Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Compressor Control Systems Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.26 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.26
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG, Connell Industries Inc., FS-ELLIOTT Co. LLC, HOERBIGER Holding AG, Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Woodward Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electrical Components and Equipment
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Control elements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Control elements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Control elements - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Communication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Communication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Communication - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End user
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by End user
- 6.3 Process manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Process manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 25: Process manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Discrete manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Discrete manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Discrete manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by End user
- Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by End user
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 42: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 47: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 50: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 52:ABB Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 53: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Baker Hughes Co.
- Exhibit 55: Baker Hughes Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Baker Hughes Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: Baker Hughes Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Baker Hughes Co. - Segment focus
- 11.5 BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG
- Exhibit 59: BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 60: BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings
- 11.6 Connell Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 62: Connell Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Connell Industries Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: Connell Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.7 FS-ELLIOTT Co. LLC
- Exhibit 65: FS-ELLIOTT Co. LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 66: FS-ELLIOTT Co. LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: FS-ELLIOTT Co. LLC - Key offerings
- 11.8 HOERBIGER Holding AG
- Exhibit 68: HOERBIGER Holding AG - Overview
- Exhibit 69: HOERBIGER Holding AG - Product and service
- Exhibit 70: HOERBIGER Holding AG - Key offerings
- 11.9 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 71: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 73:Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 74: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Ingersoll Rand Inc.
- Exhibit 76: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Schneider Electric SE
- Exhibit 80: Schneider Electric SE - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 82:Schneider Electric SE - Key news
- Exhibit 83: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 84: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus
- 11.12 Woodward Inc.
- Exhibit 85: Woodward Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Woodward Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 87:Woodward Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 88: Woodward Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Woodward Inc. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 91: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 93: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article