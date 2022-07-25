Compressor Control Systems Market to record USD 1.26 Bn incremental growth -- Technavio identifies the increasing focus on improving energy efficiency as a growth driver

ABB Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG, Connell Industries Inc., FS-ELLIOTT Co. LLC, HOERBIGER Holding AG, Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Woodward Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The growth of the market will be majorly driven by the increasing focus on improving the energy efficiency of compressors. In addition, the growing global industrial refrigeration systems market and the global shift to natural gas will offer immense growth opportunities for market players. However, the lack of awareness about the benefits of advanced compressor control systems, the replacement of pneumatic tools with electric tools, and the global shift away from coal to renewable energy will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request a Sample Report Here

The compressor control systems market is segmented as below:

Product

Control Elements



Communication

The control elements segment will have the largest share of the market. The increasing demand for compressor control systems from oil and gas, petrochemicals, pharmaceutical, food and beverages, textiles, and cosmetics is driving the growth of the market in this segment.

End User

Process Manufacturing



Discrete Manufacturing

The market will observe high demand for compressor control systems from the process manufacturing sector during the forecast period. The high sensitivity of discharge pressure, flow rate, and temperature of compressed air or gas are necessitating investments in sophisticated compressor control systems in process industries, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

40% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the rapid growth of food and beverages, FMCG and consumer durables, and oil refining capacities in APAC. In addition, the increasing adoption of automobiles in China and India is further creating a high demand for compressor control systems in the region.

Compressor Control Systems Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the compressor control systems market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the compressor control systems market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Download a Sample Report Here

Compressor Control Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist compressor control systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the compressor control systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the compressor control systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of compressor control systems market vendors

Compressor Control Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.71% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.26 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Baker Hughes Co., BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG, Connell Industries Inc., FS-ELLIOTT Co. LLC, HOERBIGER Holding AG, Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Woodward Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the industrials sector

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electrical Components and Equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Control elements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Control elements - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Control elements - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Communication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Communication - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Communication - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 23: Comparison by End user

6.3 Process manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Process manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 25: Process manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Discrete manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Discrete manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Discrete manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by End user

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 42: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 47: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 50: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 51: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 52:ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 53: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Baker Hughes Co.

Exhibit 55: Baker Hughes Co. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Baker Hughes Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Baker Hughes Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: Baker Hughes Co. - Segment focus

11.5 BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG

Exhibit 59: BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 60: BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 61: BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings

11.6 Connell Industries Inc.

Exhibit 62: Connell Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Connell Industries Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Connell Industries Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 FS-ELLIOTT Co. LLC

Exhibit 65: FS-ELLIOTT Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 66: FS-ELLIOTT Co. LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 67: FS-ELLIOTT Co. LLC - Key offerings

11.8 HOERBIGER Holding AG

Exhibit 68: HOERBIGER Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 69: HOERBIGER Holding AG - Product and service



Exhibit 70: HOERBIGER Holding AG - Key offerings

11.9 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 71: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 73:Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 74: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Exhibit 76: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 80: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 81: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 82:Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 83: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

11.12 Woodward Inc.

Exhibit 85: Woodward Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Woodward Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87:Woodward Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 88: Woodward Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Woodward Inc. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology



Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

