Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Global Strategic Business Report 2023: Strong Pressure to Cut Carbon Footprint Drives Demand for New Generation of Energy Efficient Compressors & Vacuum Pumps

Global Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market to Reach $51.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps estimated at US$35.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Positive Displacement Compressors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$28.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dynamic Compressors segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Compressors and Vacuum Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.5 Billion by the year 2030.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Pressure to Cut Carbon Footprint Drives Demand for New Generation of Energy Efficient Compressors & Vacuum Pumps

High Compressor Energy Costs Drives Demand for Energy Efficient Compressed Air Systems

Industrial/Commercial Refrigeration & Food Processing Industry Drives Demand

Development of Piped Energy Networks Fuels Demand for Compressor Stations

Oil & Gas Sector Posts Strong Recovery After a Significant Downturn

Inflated Oil Prices Drive Global Capital Expenditure

Impact on Compressors Market

Demand for Energy Drives Opportunities for Compression Solutions in Power Generation Plants

Commercial Rise of Compressed Air Energy Storage Technology & Plants to Fuel Demand for Compressors

Semiconductor & Electronics Industry Drives Demand for Instrument Air Compressor

As Global Chip Shortage Continues Into the Year 2023, It is Time to Review the Implications for Semiconductor Materials & Consumables

Favorable Regulations & Production Expansions Encouraged by Chip Shortage to Benefit Market Demand

Recovery in Automobile Production Trends to Drive Demand for Compressed Power Air in Auto Manufacturing Plants

Automobile Industry Recovery to Bolster Market Growth

Commercial Aircraft Production and Prospects for Compressors in the Aerospace Sector

Growth Patterns in Commercial Aviation Sector to Guide Growth Opportunities

Rise in Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2040

Focus on Quality of Care Drives Demand for Innovative Medical Air Compressors and Vacuum Systems

Sought After Features For Medical Compressors

Focus on Quality of Compressed Air Drives the Popularity of Oil-Free Compressors & Vacuum Pumps

The Rising Wave of IIoT & the Ensuing Focus on Automation & Remote Monitoring Throws the Spotlight on Smart Compressors

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies

Automation to Play a Critical Role Post COVID-19

Vacuum Pumps Enjoy Plethora of Applications across Industries

Dry Screw Vacuum Pumps as One-Stop Solution for Chemical & Pharmaceutical Sectors

An Insight into Technological Advancements in Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market

Technological Progress Expands Application Seam of Vacuum Pumps

Innovations Spearheading New Era for Air Compressor Systems

Manufacturers Offer Smart Solutions for Vacuum Pumps

Technology Advancements & Innovations in the Recent Past

Advances in Compressor Technology

Variable Speed Drive Technology to Improve Compressor Speed

Smart Portable Compressors

Use of Dual motors

Contactless Technology

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 314 Featured)

Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Ariel Corporation

Atlas Copco AB

Baker Hughes Company

Bauer Compressors Inc.

Becker Pumps Corporation

Burckhardt Compression AG

Busch LLC

Dekker Vacuum Technologies, Inc.

Ebara Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

Graham Corporation

Ingersoll Rand , Inc.

, Inc. Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH

Siemens AG

Sulzer Ltd.

Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Tuthill Corporation

ULVAC Technologies, Inc.

