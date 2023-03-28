Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Global Strategic Business Report 2023: Strong Pressure to Cut Carbon Footprint Drives Demand for New Generation of Energy Efficient Compressors & Vacuum Pumps

Mar 28, 2023, 14:30 ET
Global Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market to Reach $51.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Compressors and Vacuum Pumps estimated at US$35.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Positive Displacement Compressors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$28.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dynamic Compressors segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR
The Compressors and Vacuum Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.5 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Strong Pressure to Cut Carbon Footprint Drives Demand for New Generation of Energy Efficient Compressors & Vacuum Pumps
- High Compressor Energy Costs Drives Demand for Energy Efficient Compressed Air Systems
- Industrial/Commercial Refrigeration & Food Processing Industry Drives Demand
- Development of Piped Energy Networks Fuels Demand for Compressor Stations
- Oil & Gas Sector Posts Strong Recovery After a Significant Downturn
- Inflated Oil Prices Drive Global Capital Expenditure
- Impact on Compressors Market
- Demand for Energy Drives Opportunities for Compression Solutions in Power Generation Plants
- Commercial Rise of Compressed Air Energy Storage Technology & Plants to Fuel Demand for Compressors
- Semiconductor & Electronics Industry Drives Demand for Instrument Air Compressor
- As Global Chip Shortage Continues Into the Year 2023, It is Time to Review the Implications for Semiconductor Materials & Consumables
- Favorable Regulations & Production Expansions Encouraged by Chip Shortage to Benefit Market Demand
- Recovery in Automobile Production Trends to Drive Demand for Compressed Power Air in Auto Manufacturing Plants
- Automobile Industry Recovery to Bolster Market Growth
- Commercial Aircraft Production and Prospects for Compressors in the Aerospace Sector
- Growth Patterns in Commercial Aviation Sector to Guide Growth Opportunities
- Rise in Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market
- Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2040
- Focus on Quality of Care Drives Demand for Innovative Medical Air Compressors and Vacuum Systems
- Sought After Features For Medical Compressors
- Focus on Quality of Compressed Air Drives the Popularity of Oil-Free Compressors & Vacuum Pumps
- The Rising Wave of IIoT & the Ensuing Focus on Automation & Remote Monitoring Throws the Spotlight on Smart Compressors
- Major Industry 4.0 Technologies
- Automation to Play a Critical Role Post COVID-19
- Vacuum Pumps Enjoy Plethora of Applications across Industries
- Dry Screw Vacuum Pumps as One-Stop Solution for Chemical & Pharmaceutical Sectors
- An Insight into Technological Advancements in Compressors and Vacuum Pumps Market
- Technological Progress Expands Application Seam of Vacuum Pumps
- Innovations Spearheading New Era for Air Compressor Systems
- Manufacturers Offer Smart Solutions for Vacuum Pumps
- Technology Advancements & Innovations in the Recent Past
- Advances in Compressor Technology
- Variable Speed Drive Technology to Improve Compressor Speed
- Smart Portable Compressors
- Use of Dual motors
- Contactless Technology
