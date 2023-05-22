Compressors Market size to grow by USD 14,834.55 million from 2022 to 2027; Increasing adoption of compressors in various industries to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global compressors market size is estimated to increase by USD 14,834.55 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 3.62% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of compressors in various industries is one of the key factors driving the global compressors market. The use of compressors in various industries increases significantly due to their versatility and efficiency in various applications. Industries such as automotive, chemical, petrochemical, and manufacturing have widely adopted the use of compressors in their processes for a variety of reasons, one of which is their ability to improve the productivity and efficiency of the industrial processes that move oil and gas from production wells to reservoirs. Hence, such factors drive market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Compressors Market 2023-2027

Compressors market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global compressors market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer compressors in the market are Atlas Copco UK, BAC Compressors, BOGE KOMPRESSOREN GmbH and Co. KG, Danfoss AS, Dearing Compressor and Pump Co., Doosan Portable Power Co., Elgi Equipments Ltd, Fusheng Precision Co. Ltd., Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Indo-Air Compressors Pvt. Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kaishan Compressor USA, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Siemens Energy AG, Sulzer Management Ltd., and Yantra Technologies and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Atlas Copco UK - This company offers compressors namely air and gas compressors, Compressed air dryers, oil free air compressor, oil lubricated air compressor, and air compressor parts.

This company offers compressors namely air and gas compressors, Compressed air dryers, oil free air compressor, oil lubricated air compressor, and air compressor parts. BOGE KOMPRESSOREN GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers screw compressors, piston compressors, scroll compressors, and turbo compressors.

The company offers screw compressors, piston compressors, scroll compressors, and turbo compressors. Danfoss AS - The company offers compressors namely turbocor, reciprocating compressors, and telecom dc compressors.

Compressors Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (oil and gas, process industry, and discrete industry), type (positive displacement and dynamic), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the oil and gas segment will be significant during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to this industry being the greatest contributor to the compressor market. Compressors are used in petroleum refineries for desulfurization and reforming as well as in natural gas plants for compressed gas transportation and gas injection. Pressure fluctuations in oil and gas facilities can cause explosions that destroy equipment and injure workers and thus, oil and gas industry suppliers offer compressors with multivariable transmitters to maintain optimum pressure in oil and gas processing plants. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period, leading to an overall market growth.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global compressors market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global compressors market.

APAC is estimated to account for 35% of the global market growth. Demand for compressors from the APAC oil and gas industry is expected to increase during the forecast period due to the number of offshore and onshore oil and gas activities. While most regions were affected by lower oil prices, APAC did not see a significant decline in investment in the oil and gas industry and a major factor behind the growth of the oil and gas industry can be attributed to the increase in manufacturing activity and the accompanying increase in energy demand. Therefore, the development of the oil and gas industry, makes it necessary to transport these oils and gases to final storage, increasing the demand for compressors.

Compressors Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

Rising demand for oil-free compressors is a trend that will fuel the global compressors market.

Compressors are divided into lubricated compressors and non-lubricated compressors based on the type of lubrication.

In recent years, oil-powered compressors gained a higher market share compared to oil-free compressors.

However, the growing need for pollution-free air in clean room applications is driving demand for oil-free compressors and oil-free compressor eliminates the risk of product contamination.

Hence, such factors drive market growth for compressors during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Fluctuating prices of raw materials are a major challenge that can impede the growth of the market.

Raw material price volatility affects production costs and results in many major players entering into long-term contracts with their suppliers to reduce the impact of commodity price fluctuations on their businesses.

But smaller providers do not enter into such agreements as they would require a large investment and thus, fluctuations in commodity prices affect their business.

Hence, such factors impact the growth of the compressors market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Compressors Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the compressors market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the compressors market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the compressors market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of compressors market vendors

Compressors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.62% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14,834.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.71 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Atlas Copco UK, BAC Compressors, BOGE KOMPRESSOREN GmbH and Co. KG, Danfoss AS, Dearing Compressor and Pump Co., Doosan Portable Power Co., Elgi Equipments Ltd, Fusheng Precision Co. Ltd., Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Indo-Air Compressors Pvt. Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc., KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kaishan Compressor USA, Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd., Kobe Steel Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Siemens Energy AG, Sulzer Management Ltd., and Yantra Technologies Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global compressors market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global compressors market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Process industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Process industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Process industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Process industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Process industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Discrete industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Discrete industry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Positive displacement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Positive displacement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Positive displacement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Positive displacement - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Positive displacement - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Dynamic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Dynamic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Dynamic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Dynamic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Dynamic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Atlas Copco UK

Exhibit 115: Atlas Copco UK - Overview



Exhibit 116: Atlas Copco UK - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Atlas Copco UK - Key news



Exhibit 118: Atlas Copco UK - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Atlas Copco UK - Segment focus

12.4 BOGE KOMPRESSOREN GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 120: BOGE KOMPRESSOREN GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 121: BOGE KOMPRESSOREN GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: BOGE KOMPRESSOREN GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.5 Danfoss AS

Exhibit 123: Danfoss AS - Overview



Exhibit 124: Danfoss AS - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Danfoss AS - Key news



Exhibit 126: Danfoss AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Danfoss AS - Segment focus

12.6 Doosan Portable Power Co.

Exhibit 128: Doosan Portable Power Co. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Doosan Portable Power Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Doosan Portable Power Co. - Key offerings

12.7 Elgi Equipments Ltd

Exhibit 131: Elgi Equipments Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 132: Elgi Equipments Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Elgi Equipments Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Elgi Equipments Ltd - Segment focus

12.8 Fusheng Precision Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 135: Fusheng Precision Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Fusheng Precision Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Fusheng Precision Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Hanbell Precise Machinery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Indo-Air Compressors Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Indo-Air Compressors Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Indo-Air Compressors Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Indo-Air Compressors Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Exhibit 149: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Ingersoll Rand Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE

Exhibit 153: KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE - Overview



Exhibit 154: KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE - Key offerings

12.14 Kaishan Compressor USA

Exhibit 156: Kaishan Compressor USA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 157: Kaishan Compressor USA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 158: Kaishan Compressor USA - Key offerings

12.15 Parker Hannifin Corp.

Exhibit 159: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Parker Hannifin Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Siemens Energy AG

Exhibit 164: Siemens Energy AG - Overview



Exhibit 165: Siemens Energy AG - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Siemens Energy AG - Key news



Exhibit 167: Siemens Energy AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Siemens Energy AG - Segment focus

12.17 Sulzer Management Ltd.

Exhibit 169: Sulzer Management Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Sulzer Management Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Sulzer Management Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 172: Sulzer Management Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Sulzer Management Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 174: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 175: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 176: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 177: Research methodology



Exhibit 178: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 179: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 180: List of abbreviations

