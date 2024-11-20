CompScience Announces New SVP to Grow AI-Powered Work Comp Insurance Product

Jeremy Silver brings expertise in scaling high-profile B2B tech companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CompScience, the first company to offer workers compensation with AI-based safety monitoring built in, proudly welcomes Jeremy Silver as SVP of Client Service and Success. Jeremy brings decades of experience scaling customer success, services, and support teams at high-growth B2B technology companies, including Salesforce, McKinsey, and several startups.

Throughout his career, Jeremy has excelled in developing customer-centric strategies that deliver measurable impact, retention, and growth. With workplace injuries costing businesses billions annually and impacting countless lives, Jeremy's expertise in aligning with customer stakeholders to drive strategic engagement and deliver impact will help CompScience address these critical challenges. By enhancing the client experience and optimizing safety outcomes, Jeremy will ensure that more businesses can proactively reduce risks, prevent injuries, and lower costs—fostering safer and more productive workplaces for employees and employers.

The global AI in insurance market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2023 to 2028, reaching a market size of $9.5 billion. AI-driven risk models have already demonstrated significant results, such as reducing claims leakage by $15 billion annually—an impact that directly boosts profitability for insurers and their clients. CompScience's innovative platform is at the forefront of this transformative shift, combining cutting-edge technology with a mission to enhance workplace safety.

Josh Butler, CEO of CompScience, said: "Jeremy's addition is a testament to our focus on sustaining exceptional client experiences. His leadership will ensure that we not only deliver innovative solutions but also deliver meaningful impact. Jeremy will collaborate closely with others on the Executive Leadership team to enhance CompScience's suite of AI-powered active insurance products and services.

Jeremy will focus on driving customer impact via expanded engagement with CompScience's risk reduction programs. He will help to optimize the customer journey with the goal of delivering impactful workplace safety improvements while also increasing scalability and growth. Over the coming months, he will lead initiatives to streamline customer onboarding, improve product adoption, and ensure that brokers and clients maximize the benefits of CompScience's AI-driven safety solutions.

Jeremy Silver shared his enthusiasm for joining CompScience, stating, "CompScience's mission to save lives in the workplace deeply resonates with me. It's rare to find a company that combines innovation with such a clear and meaningful purpose. I'm excited to work alongside a talented team to help clients create safer environments and make a tangible difference in people's lives."

About CompScience

CompScience Workers' Comp Insurance reduces costs for businesses by limiting the probability of injuries. The Intelligent Safety Platform is based on bundled AI-powered safety analytics that provide risk assessment and recommendations to make workplaces safer and more productive.

