CompScience Launches AI-Powered Job Safety Platform for Frontline Workers

The Safe Work Plan platform was built based on the National Safety Council workplace safety model and Includes a free version for small businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CompScience, a business insurance provider pairing coverage with AI-powered risk mitigation, announced the launch of its Safe Work Plan platform. This platform uses cutting-edge AI developed by CompScience modeled on the National Safety Council (NSC) Serious Incident and Fatality (SIF) Prevention Model.

Workers simply use their phones to take a photo of their worksite and provide a short description of the job. It then identifies tasks, environment, conditions, and potential hazards in seconds. The plans describe the hazards and suggest safeguards for workers to verify along with their calculated risk scores.

The Safe Work Plan places safety information directly into the hands of workers, and facilitates critical conversations between workers and supervisors enabling them to standardize safety planning across teams and job sites.

"Our AI is empowering safety professionals with real-time intelligence about critical safeguards and high hazard work," said Josh Butler, CEO of CompScience. "It enables frontline workers to engage in safety planning on a deeper level, augmenting their ability to see risks earlier and act before injuries occur. Our platform has been tested and is currently being piloted by Tesla and Conagra, companies that are leading the way in worker safety. We made the decision to provide this platform to the public for free so that all workers have access to this critical safety tool."

The Safe Work Plan platform integrates the NSC SIF Prevention Model, a risk-based framework to guide organizations in identifying and controlling high‑risk tasks and conditions prone to preventable fatalities or severe injuries. The model underscores a proactive approach to workplace safety rather than relying on lagging indicators such as injury rates or incident history.

"We lose more than 4,000 people each year to preventable workplace deaths, a number that has remained stagnant for more than a decade," said Lorraine Martin, NSC CEO. "Serious incident and fatality prevention, which seeks to proactively prevent hazards from leading to incidents, is a vital framework to protect workers and advance workplace safety. The Safe Work Plan, informed by the NSC SIF Prevention Model, offers a concrete tool for employers to assess the safety of a work environment, identify potential hazards, insert critical controls, and save lives.

Among its benefits, the platform drives greater focus on hazard recognition, mitigating serious worksite risks, and documentation for OSHA review. Organizations are expected to maintain Job Safety Analyses or Job Hazard Analyses, but in reality these requirements are hard to keep current on jobsites. The Safe Work Plan platform takes the significant paperwork burden off of safety leaders by providing documentation that happens naturally as part of their work. As a result, leaders are able to spend more time actively engaging in real-time safety planning.

Safety planning and compliance documentation is now as simple as taking a picture on your phone. It minimizes paperwork burden, provides greater visibility into engagement and residual risk trends, and results in stronger advisory conversations beyond compliance checklists.

Anyone can use the Safe Work Plan platform for free, and we challenge you to navigate to the web page and take a photo of anything–even your office–to see how it works. Visit safety.compscience.com/nsc to get started today.

About CompScience

With a mission to prevent 1 million injuries in the next decade, CompScience is a technology-enabled managing general agent (MGA) transforming workers' compensation insurance through AI-driven workplace safety and advanced underwriting. Its integrated platform aligns underwriting, risk management, and safety performance, enabling more accurate risk selection, better loss outcomes, and broader coverage solutions for clients. By leveraging technology to continuously improve workplace safety, CompScience helps employers reduce claims, lower total cost of risk, and access high-quality workers' compensation coverage tailored to their operations. For more information visit their website or Linkedin page.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

CompScience Media Contact

Blaire Swayze

Director of InsurTech Comms & PR

[email protected]

NSC Media Contact

Thomas Machado

Public Relations Specialist

[email protected]

SOURCE CompScience