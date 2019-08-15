CompSec Direct now an approved cyber-security seller in Maryland

BALTIMORE, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CompSec Direct, a cyber-security firm comprised of former government network operators, announced that the company provides cyber-security services eligible for up to a 50% tax credit. The tax credit, funded by the Department of Commerce "Buy Maryland Cybersecurity" program, allows Maryland companies to purchase services, such as Ransomware Protection, from cyber-security vendors like CompSec Direct.

"Ransomware affects all of us; small and medium-sized companies are more at risk. We see new cases every day, and the Buy Maryland Cyber program allows our company to help prevent these threats. The tax credit incentivizes businesses; the threat is real, and most companies are not prepared," said Jose Fernandez, President of CompSec Direct. "We want to help local companies by improving their cyber-security practices. Preparation allows companies to continue operating and generating revenue; look at what happened at Baltimore during May."

Baltimore is a recent victim of the ransomware crisis. Ransomware has eluded existing information technology specialists by failing to provide basic cyber-hygiene. The problem has worsened as employees unwittingly infect their business networks through spear-phishing campaigns. Modern ransomware also targets data backup systems to further it's potential to ensure a ransom is paid. "We conducted Incident Response for the Department of Treasury in Puerto Rico; the entire situation was preventable. IT staff can benefit from our specialization in cyber-security, we want to help," said Fernandez.

CompSec Direct has updated their website with additional services eligible for the tax credit, including; incident response (FIRM Edge), a persistent cyber training environment (PCTE)/ operation environment (PCOE) Kleared4, penetration-testing (Black SPIN), vulnerability assessments and remediation (VARS), social-engineering validation campaigns (PsyCo Edge), and malicious-insider validation (Insider Advantage), system-hardening (Proactive Response), intrusion hunting/hunt operations (HaaS). Local companies interested in learning more about qualifying services should contact bmc@compsecdirect.com or submit a Request for BMC Services. Eligibility for the tax-credit offered through the Buy Maryland Cyber program is available at the Department of Commerce website. The tax-credit is first-come, first-served.

ABOUT COMPSEC DIRECT

CompSec Direct, C4ISR experts, is a service-disabled veteran-owned business focused on providing cyber-security solutions for customers with the US and Puerto Rico. We specialize in IaaS, Cyber-Ranges, Cyber-Operating Environments, Incident Response, Pen-Testing, Vulnerability Assessments, Social Engineering, Malicious-user emulation, and software licensing. MBE Certified, CATS+ Master Contract holder. Follow us on Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Press Contact:

Ivette Rodriguez

Marketing manager at CompSec Direct

ettevi@compsecdirect.com

443-345-0503

Related Links

https://compsecdirect.com

SOURCE Comp Sec Direct LLC

Related Links

https://compsecdirect.com

