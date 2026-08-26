CompSource Mutual Highlights Commitment to Families Through Support of Kids' Chance of Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, CompSource Mutual Insurance Company, the state's premier workers' compensation benefits provider, hosted a Lunch & Learn at its Tulsa corporate office featuring Tucker McBane, a scholarship recipient of Kids' Chance of Oklahoma. The event highlighted CompSource Mutual's longstanding support of Kids' Chance of Oklahoma and its commitment to helping ensure children affected by workplace tragedies have opportunities to build brighter futures.

Left to right: Julie Choate, CompSource Mutual Claims Manager and Kids’ Chance Board Member, Tucker McBane, Kids’ Chance of Oklahoma scholarship recipient, and Dana Gish, Kids’ Chance of Oklahoma CEO, smile together at CompSource Mutual’s Lunch & Learn, where McBane shared his story with employees.

Kids' Chance of Oklahoma is a nonprofit that assists children of Oklahoma workers who are injured or killed on the job by providing these students with scholarship opportunities. CompSource helped the organization get off the ground when it was founded in 2016 and remains its largest corporate donor, contributing approximately $40,000 annually to support scholarship funds. In 2025, eight students received scholarships through financial support from CompSource Mutual.

"CompSource Mutual exists to serve Oklahoma's most valuable asset—its people. Supporting Kids' Chance is just one way that we live out this mission, give back to Oklahoma families and invest in the future of our state," said Trey Ingram, CEO of CompSource Mutual. "We hope today's Lunch & Learn helped educate our employees about Kids' Chance and encouraged them to use the organization as a resource whenever handling claims where minor children are involved."

McBane knows firsthand the impact a Kids' Chance scholarship can have. His father died in a workplace-related accident when McBane was just 11 years old. He first received a Kids' Chance scholarship while pursuing his undergraduate degree at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah and recently received an additional scholarship as he pursues his master's degree at the University of Arkansas.

The scholarship helped ease McBane's concerns about paying for college and allowed him to focus his time and energy on his education and involvement in leadership opportunities on campus.

"I am forever indebted to the kindness and compassion that Kids' Chance of Oklahoma has shown to me," said McBane. "I'm also grateful to companies like CompSource Mutual who recognize the lasting impact a workplace tragedy can have on a family and choose to support students like me, giving us the opportunity to pursue our education and build a future for ourselves."

CompSource Mutual's commitment to Oklahoma extends far beyond the policies and services the company provides. Through partnerships with organizations like Kids' Chance, employee-driven fundraising efforts and consistent support for local and regional nonprofits, CompSource Mutual continues to strengthen communities across the state.

To learn more about CompSource Mutual's work in the community, visit compsourcemutual.com/community-relations.

About CompSource Mutual

For 90+ years, Oklahoma businesses have partnered with CompSource Mutual as a reliable source for workers' compensation insurance. CompSource Mutual is trusted for its financial stability, superior service, and innovative solutions. CompSource Mutual seeks to be the insurance carrier of choice within the business community by serving Oklahoma's most valuable asset, its people.

SOURCE CompSource Mutual Insurance Company