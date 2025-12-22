CompSource Mutual Named a 2025 Top Workplace

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CompSource Mutual Insurance Company has been recognized as a Top Workplace of 2025, an honor awarded based on direct feedback from employees and their experience within the organization. The recognition highlights CompSource Mutual's ongoing commitment to cultivating a workplace grounded in trust, collaboration, and shared purpose.

CompSource Mutual’s Workplace Engagement and Belonging Committee serves global foods at the company’s annual Culture Expo CompSource employees participate in a field day event

Top Workplace awards are determined through an anonymous employee survey measuring key drivers of workplace culture—including leadership, communication, engagement, and organizational alignment. CompSource Mutual's results reflected strong employee confidence in the company's direction, mission, and sense of belonging.

"Our employees are the heart of this organization," said Crystal Miller, Executive Vice President of Human Resources. "This recognition reflects the character of our people and the environment they create each day. We're proud of this achievement because it represents their experience and their commitment to making CompSource Mutual a place where people can do meaningful work."

The Top Workplace honor comes as CompSource Mutual continues investing in employee development, technology modernization, and long-term organizational growth. The company remains focused on strengthening its culture and supporting its workforce as it prepares for the future and evolving customer needs.

About CompSource Mutual Insurance Company

For 90+ years, Oklahoma businesses have partnered with CompSource Mutual as a reliable source for workers' compensation insurance. CompSource Mutual is trusted for its financial stability, superior service, and innovative solutions. CompSource Mutual seeks to be the insurance carrier of choice within the business community by serving Oklahoma's most valuable asset, its people.

SOURCE CompSource Mutual Insurance Company