CompSource Mutual Insurance Company earns renewed A (Excellent) rating from AM Best

Rating affirms Oklahoma's premier workers' compensation provider's financial strength

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AM Best has affirmed CompSource Mutual Insurance Company's Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) with a Stable outlook. AM Best is the preeminent insurance credit rating service. CompSource Mutual is Oklahoma's premier workers' compensation provider.

These rating renewals reflect AM Best's continued confidence in CompSource Mutual's operating performance, business profile, enterprise risk management, and ability to meet its ongoing financial obligations.

Shown here: Headquarters for Oklahoma-based workers’ compensation insurance carrier, CompSource Mutual

Key factors of the ratings include:

Balance Sheet Strength: Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) is in the strongest category and is expected to remain at the strongest level through the near term.

Operating Performance: Five-year return on revenue (RoR) and return on equity (RoE) compare favorably to the metrics of the workers' compensation composite.

Outlook: The company is expected to maintain its overall balance sheet strength assessment.

"For more than 90 years, CompSource Mutual has protected Oklahoma workers by maintaining high standards of financial performance," said Trey Ingram, CEO of CompSource Mutual Insurance Company. "These ratings reflect our longstanding commitment to financial stability, strength and security. We are proud to continue our tradition of being an AM Best A rated company."

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. A nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO), AM Best's Credit Ratings provide an independent, third-party opinion of an insurer's financial strength and ability to meet ongoing insurance obligations. For the latest AM Best Credit Rating, visit www.ambest.com.

About CompSource Mutual Insurance Company

For 90+ years, Oklahoma businesses have partnered with CompSource Mutual as a reliable source for workers' compensation insurance. CompSource Mutual is trusted for its financial stability, superior service, and innovative solutions. CompSource Mutual seeks to be the insurance carrier of choice within the business community by serving Oklahoma's most valuable asset, its people.

