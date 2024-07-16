CompSource Mutual selects Michael "Mike" Paulin as chief information officer

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oklahoma-based CompSource Mutual Insurance Company, a workers' compensation carrier that protects approximately a quarter of Oklahoma's workers, has chosen Michael "Mike" Paulin to serve as the company's chief information officer (CIO).

Having previously served in IT leadership roles with AF Group, HW Kauffman (including its Burns & Wilcox flagship), and Donegal Insurance Group, Paulin is expected to focus on continuous improvement across CompSource Mutual's IT functions, including software development, cybersecurity, and infrastructure. He will also develop and drive the company's IT strategy.

"Great care was taken in our selection of the next IT leader for CompSource Mutual. Advancement in all categories, including insuretech, is accelerating faster than the industry has ever experienced. Without question, Mike is the right choice to guide us so that CompSource Mutual will remain the best choice for Oklahomans in need of stable and reliable workers' compensation coverage," said Trey Ingram, CompSource Mutual's CEO.

The selection of Paulin, with his 20-year history of leading IT initiatives for other insurance companies, underscores CompSource Mutual's ongoing commitment to data security, desire to enhance digital customer experiences and focus on leveraging data to increase efficiency throughout the organization.

About CompSource Mutual Insurance Company

For 85+ years, Oklahoma businesses have partnered with CompSource Mutual as a reliable source for workers' compensation insurance. CompSource Mutual is trusted for its financial stability, superior service, and innovative solutions. CompSource Mutual seeks to be the insurance carrier of choice within the business community by serving Oklahoma's most valuable asset, its people.

