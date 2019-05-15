CompStak Raises $12M Series B Funding to Fuel Growth and Accelerate Expansion

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CompStak, the leader in commercial real estate transaction data and analytics, recently raised $12 million in its Series B Financing round, which will help accelerate the company's rapid growth.

IA Capital led the investment round with participation from existing investors Canaan Partners, RealPage, Inc., and 500 Startups. The investment brings CompStak's total funding since its launch in 2012 to $28 million, including a strategic investment from Moody's in 2017.

"IA Capital's fund, backed by major insurance companies, is a terrific strategic fit for CompStak as we continue to expand our relationships with financial firms and insurance companies," said CEO and co-founder Michael Mandel. "They fully understood our market vision, and it was clear that IA Capital could help us achieve that vision."

The funding will be used to continue to accelerate growth into new product segments, expand the Exchange platform member base, acquire top talent, and propel revenue and customer growth on top of the solid foundation the company has already built.

This funding announcement comes on the heels of a tremendous year for CompStak, which began with its game-changing partnership with Moody's Analytics, and included the rollout of CompStak's Sales Comp platform, the launch of CompStak Analytics, and recent partnerships with DealPath and TransitScreen.

"We have been incredibly impressed by the robustness of CompStak's platform and the quality of their proprietary data," said Matt Perlman, Principal at IA Capital, "CRE is a massive industry with a palpable demand for new solutions and CompStak's growing list of marquee clients is a testament to how well the team has executed. We are excited to help them expand to new markets and use cases in CRE finance, insurance and beyond."

About CompStak:

CompStak creates transparency in commercial real estate markets by gathering information that is hard to find, difficult to compile, or otherwise unavailable. Since 2012, CompStak has delivered this unmatched insight to a network of tens of thousands of members and clients, including Tishman Speyer, Wells Fargo, Vornado, Boston Properties, and every major brokerage nationwide.

About IA Capital Group:

Founded in 1992, IA Capital Group Inc. is based in New York City and has a 19-year track record of managing insurtech and fintech venture capital funds. The firm manages dedicated capital from leading insurance companies to make strategic insurtech investments in North America.

Contact:

Michael Mandel

michael@compstak.com

646.278.1522

SOURCE CompStak

Related Links

http://www.compstak.com

