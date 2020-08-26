Comptek Technologies Sets New Standard with Deployment-Ready 5G Shrouds and Mounts

Comptek's Deployment Ready TM 5G tri-sector shroud, 5G modular shroud and accompanying mounts are the smallest and lightest available for concealing 5G antenna integrated radios (AIR) and managing cables. Designed and tested to reduce installation time, the company's line of shrouds and mounts also feature aesthetic and architectural qualities important to municipalities.

5G Shrouds

Lightweight : Comptek's Deployment Ready TM 5G modular shroud sets a new lightweight standard weighing four pounds. All cables are concealed in the shroud's 30-inch by 7-inch by 7-inch slim profile. Comptek's Deployment Ready TM 5G tri-sector shroud houses three AIR in a 48-inch tall by 16-inch diameter body above a decorative transition shroud.

Mounts and Attachments

Minimal installation time : Reducing installation time is critical for wireless operators and a key benefit of Comptek's mounting solutions. Strap or bolt mounting systems are available to provide quick installation and the flexibility to mount a single antenna or multiple antennas on streetlight and traffic signal poles.

Strict aesthetic requirements for 5G network deployments delayed network deployments in Santa Monica, San Diego and Anaheim, California. Comptek's DeploymentReadyTM solutions enabled wireless operators to propose aesthetically and architecturally sound solutions to the municipalities and swiftly secure permit approvals.

About Comptek Technologies

Comptek Technologies, an Aero Wireless Group company, is a leader in the engineering and manufacturing of innovative wireless infrastructure solutions for small cell technologies. The company is recognized nationally for CityPole® smart poles, aesthetic shrouding solutions and full product life-cycle support. Comptek's solutions meet the technical requirements of wireless operators and utilities while preserving the aesthetic qualities and character of communities. The company is headquartered in Boulder, CO, with offices throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.comptektechnologies.com or www.aerowirelessgroup.com.

