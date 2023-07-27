CompTIA ChannelCon Technology Vendor Fair highlights tech solutions that deliver efficiencies, productivity and profitability

News provided by

CompTIA

27 Jul, 2023, 10:35 ET

More than 160 exhibitors expected at three-day conference in Las Vegas

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 160 product vendors and distributors will be on hand for the Technology Vendor Fair at CompTIA ChannelCon 2023, the tech industry's premier annual conference Aug. 1-3 in Las Vegas.

"This year's ChannelCon theme is 'Build the Impossible,' and the exhibitors at our Technology Vendor Fair are proof that you can make that happen," said MJ Shoer, chief community officer, CompTIA. "Attendees will get an up-close look at the innovative products and services that are re-shaping the tech landscape."

ChannelCon exhibitors that have previewed their participation in the event include:

  • Auvik Networks (Booth #211), which recently announced a new solution to provide IT professionals with deep visibility into an organization's growing SaaS environment, as well as a new partner program.
  • FortMesa (#109), a provider of security enablement tools for IT service provider companies that provides critical support for the CompTIA Cybersecurity Trustmark program.
  • Mailprotector (#404), recognized with the XCellence in Boardroom Execution award at the 2023 XChange Security event.
  • Timus Networks (#820), winner of five Globee® Cybersecurity Awards for providing comprehensive and cost-effective solutions for businesses of all types and sizes.

Other exhibitors at the ChannelCon Technology Vendor Fair include AlertOps (#609), compliancerisk.io (#307), CrushBank Technologies (#5100, Devolutions (#406), Excel and Flourish (#815), Exigence LTD (#704), High Wire Networks (#308), ieMentor (#823), Inbay (#703), Kamanja (#505), Law Office of Bradley Gross PA (#409), Orpheus Cyber (#209), PC Matic (#420), Pia (#304), SaaS Alerts (#616), Shield Cyber (#314), The Tech Degenerates (#715), trackd (#514), TruNorth Dynamics (#819), Uptime Solutions (#711), Whitehat Virtual Technology (#501) and ZenContract (#802).

For the latest news from the conference visit the ChannelCon Virtual Press Office.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through community, education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. http://Connect.CompTIA.org

