CompTIA CTT+ Prep Session Planned for Training 2020 Conference & Expo

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading provider of vendor-neutral skills certifications for the global technology workforce, announced today that one of its market-leading credentials will be featured at next month's Training 2020 Conference & Expo in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

A three-day pre-conference session titled "Master Trainer – Co-Creating Authentically and Effectively" will help prepare trainers to become a CompTIA Certified Technical Trainer (CTT+). Earning the CompTIA CTT+ credential validates a trainer's excellence in instruction, whether in a traditional or virtual classroom environment.

Scheduled for February 21-23, the pre-conference workshop will focus on the skills, knowledge, tools and techniques needed to prepare, present, facilitate and evaluate an effective training session as a basis for attaining trainer mastery. Workshop participants will have the opportunity to design and deliver a 20-minute instructional module, which meets one of the requirements to become CompTIA CTT+ certified.

The workshop will be led by Curt Valmy, chief communicator and founder of OM-Tech Learning, an industry leader in training design, delivery and consulting and a CompTIA partner since 2001. Valmy was a foundational board member and sat as an advisory committee member for the CompTIA CTT+ certification.

"CompTIA CTT+ certification is a badge of honor for instructors who want to demonstrate that they have attained a standard of excellence in the training field," said Lori Gardner, publisher of Training magazine.

The publication, along with Lakewood Media Group, are the producers of the 2020 Training Conference and Expo, the training industry's leading professional development event. This year's conference – the 43rd annual – is set for February 24-26 at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in Florida. Visit www.trainingconference.com for more information.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5.2 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce.

CompTIA is the global leader in vendor-neutral technical certifications in skills ranging from IT support and networking, to cybersecurity and cloud computing. More than 2.6 million CompTIA certifications have been awarded to technology professionals around the world. Operating in more than 100 countries, CompTIA works closely with thousands of academic, training and content partners to ensure students and professionals have the tools they need to enter and excel in the tech workforce. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more.

