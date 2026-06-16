CompTIA launches AI Fundamentals course to prepare students for the AI workforce

Helps academic institutions equip students with AI literacy and practical, job-ready talents

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral IT training and certifications, has introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) curriculum to help academic institutions prepare students for an AI-driven workforce.

CompTIA AI Fundamentals is a hands-on course that enables educators to teach students how to understand and apply AI safely, effectively and responsibly. The course builds the foundational AI literacy and practical skills needed for today's academic programs and entry-level careers—regardless of major.

"Mastering core AI competencies ensures young people are academically prepared and career-ready." Post this

"As AI transforms industries and education, mastering core AI competencies ensures young people are academically prepared and career-ready," said Katie Hoenicke, chief product officer at CompTIA. "Skills such as prompt design, understanding AI's limitations, ethical use and human–AI collaboration position students for success in the classroom and workforce."

CompTIA AI Fundamentals combines high-quality instruction with applied, scenario-based learning delivered through proprietary AI simulations and labs. The course integrates hands-on projects that reinforce ethical and responsible AI use, including academic integrity, transparency and human accountability.

"AI fluency is becoming a baseline skill, not just for technical majors but for every graduate entering the workforce," said Henry Mann, senior director of product development at CompTIA. "AI Fundamentals gives students hands-on practice in a safe environment and a credential that shows they can actually apply these skills, not just talk about them."

CompTIA AI Fundamentals offers a structured, academically aligned pathway to building practical AI literacy. It addresses the rising demand for AI literacy by helping students across disciplines build a shared understanding of AI concepts, responsible use and real-world applications. Delivered as a structured, institution-ready, three-credit course, it is designed for broad accessibility—requiring no deep technical expertise. Its vendor-neutral approach ensures the course content remains relevant as AI tools evolve, making it applicable across industries and career paths.

A built-in assessment following course completion validates real-world AI proficiency. Students who pass the assessment earn the AI Fundamentals CompCert credential—offering tangible proof of their skills beyond a transcript. For institutions, the credential provides independent confirmation that learners have developed practical, workforce-ready AI capabilities.

Learn more about the CompTIA AI Fundamentals at https://www.comptia.org/en-us/certifications/ai-fundamentals/.

About CompTIA

CompTIA, Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral training and certification products in the information technology (IT) space. Over four million CompTIA certifications have been awarded to current and aspiring technology workers, business professionals, government and military personnel, career changers, students and others. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions, governments, training providers and workforce development organizations, CompTIA uses best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources to help job seekers reach their full potential and employers develop skilled technical talent. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

[email protected]

630-678-8468

SOURCE CompTIA