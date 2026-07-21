Survey of business and tech leaders reveals persistent gap between corporate AI adoption and workforce readiness

CompTIA's inaugural "AI Skills Tracker" finds AI learning remains largely informal, creating opportunities for organizations to strengthen workforce readiness, business adoption

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A large majority of workers use artificial intelligence (AI) tools regularly, but few consider themselves highly familiar with the technology, according to new research from CompTIA, a leading global provider of vendor-neutral IT training and certifications.

The inaugural "CompTIA AI Skills Tracker," which surveyed more than 1,000 business and technology leaders in June 2026 on their implementation of AI technologies, highlights a significant gap between AI adoption and workforce readiness. While 80% of professionals report using AI tools multiple times per month, just 29% say they have a high level of familiarity with AI technologies. More than half of respondents say business-related activities account for 20% or less of their overall AI use.

Just 29% of US workers say they have a high level of familiarity with AI technologies. Post this

The findings also reveal that most workers are learning AI on their own rather than through employer-sponsored training. More than six in 10 rely on general social tools – which are disconnected from corporate policies and training priorities and lack any formal way to document or validate skills – for their AI education.

"Organizations looking for greater business value from their AI investments will need to prioritize workforce skills development alongside technology deployment," said Seth Robinson, vice president of research at CompTIA. "Workforce readiness will be the critical success factor as organizations move beyond experimentation to broader implementation."

Importantly, the research highlights a growing divide between workers who are proactively developing their career capabilities and those relying on a more casual approach. Among respondents who say they are actively building job skills, 47% report a high level of familiarity with AI, compared with 29% overall.

"Individuals who actively build AI skills report greater familiarity, confidence and positive workplace outcomes, underscoring the importance of structured learning and practical experience," Robinson noted.

The research found that workers face two primary challenges in building AI skills: limited time for training and uncertainty about which skills matter most.

"As AI reshapes workplace processes, organizations have an opportunity to provide clearer guidance on in-demand skills," Robinson said. "Understanding practical applications, hands-on experience and security-focused learning are important components of effective AI training. These capabilities will become increasingly important for translating AI experimentation into measurable business outcomes."

CompTIA's "AI Skills Tracker" is available at https://www.comptia.org/en-us/resources/research/ai-skills-tracker-july-2026/.

About CompTIA

CompTIA, Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral training and certification products in the information technology (IT) space. Over four million CompTIA certifications have been awarded to current and aspiring technology workers, business professionals, government and military personnel, career changers, students and others. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions, governments, training providers and workforce development organizations, CompTIA uses best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources to help job seekers reach their full potential and employers develop skilled technical talent. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

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CompTIA

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SOURCE CompTIA