CompTIA launches Digital Literacy Pro V3 to build digital fluency, AI literacy and career-ready skills

Updated learning solution for schools and workforce programs prepare students and job seekers for success in an increasingly digital world

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, a leading global provider of vendor-neutral technology training and certifications, has launched Digital Literacy Pro V3, an updated curriculum designed to help students and adult learners develop the digital, AI and technology skills needed for success in school, work and everyday life.

Digital Literacy Pro V3 combines digital literacy, digital citizenship, software applications, keyboarding and AI fundamentals into a single learning solution for middle and high school students, adult learners and workforce development participants.

"Digital skills have become essential for education, employment and daily life." Post this

The launch comes as educators and employers place greater emphasis on digital skills while concerns grow over declining technology proficiency. Federal data show U.S. eighth-grade students' computer and information literacy scores declined between 2018 and 2023, while participation in computer science courses remains limited.

"Digital skills have become essential for education, employment and daily life," said Becky Mann, vice president of content development at CompTIA. "Digital Literacy Pro helps learners build the confidence and practical skills to use technology effectively, responsibly and productively while creating pathways to additional education and career opportunities."

Built for schools and workforce programs

Digital Literacy Pro V3 provides structured, hands-on instruction that supports academic achievement, career readiness and lifelong learning. New and updated content includes:

Enhanced digital citizenship and online professionalism lessons

Improved keyboarding and software applications training

New interactive labs featuring Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint 1

Updated hardware simulations

Expanded instruction on AI concepts, tools and responsible AI use

The curriculum also includes a Digital Literacy Competency Assessment that measures learner proficiency across key technology skill areas. In addition, Digital Literacy Pro aligns with CompTIA Tech+, allowing learners to prepare for and pursue an industry-recognized certification through an integrated Tech+ practice test module.

Together, Digital Literacy Pro and CompTIA Tech+ provide schools and workforce organizations with a comprehensive framework for teaching digital fluency, measuring outcomes and preparing learners for post-secondary education and employment.

About CompTIA

CompTIA, Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral training and certification products in the information technology (IT) space. Over four million CompTIA certifications have been awarded to current and aspiring technology workers, business professionals, government and military personnel, career changers, students and others. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions, governments, training providers and workforce development organizations, CompTIA uses best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources to help job seekers reach their full potential and employers develop skilled technical talent. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

[email protected]

630-678-8468

1 Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies.

SOURCE CompTIA