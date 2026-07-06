CompTIA names Sean Ryan CEO, signaling next phase of growth

Experienced commercial executive to accelerate CompTIA's AI skills and credentialing growth

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA today named Sean Ryan chief executive officer, signaling an accelerated push toward growth and expanded impact as demand for technology, artificial intelligence (AI) skills and credentialing continues to rise.

Ryan, an accomplished senior executive in the education sector, joins CompTIA after six years as president of the School Group at McGraw Hill, a leading global provider of education solutions for preK-12, higher education and professional learning. Ryan succeeds Todd Thibodeaux, who led CompTIA for nearly 18 years.

On Monday, July 6, CompTIA will announce the hiring of education technology executive Sean Ryan as its new CEO. Ryan joins CompTIA from McGraw Hill, where he led one of the nation's largest K-12 education businesses through a major digital and AI-powered transformation. Ryan joins CompTIA at a time when demand for technology and AI skills continues to accelerate, and employers increasingly look for trusted ways to validate workforce readiness.

"Sean distinguished himself throughout the search process as a proven leader who knows how to guide organizations through transformation," said Jim Ryan, chairman of CompTIA's Board of Directors and president and CEO of Flexera. "He has a clear vision for expanding access to high-quality skills training at a time when AI and digital transformation are reshaping workforce readiness."

"AI isn't just changing IT; it's redefining what workforce-ready means across industries and occupations," Sean Ryan said. "CompTIA has spent decades building the infrastructure to train people and independently verify their competence through performance-based credentialing that employers trust. That foundation, combined with a clear focus on AI skills and certifications, puts us in a unique position to turn AI ambition into demonstrated, credentialed capability."

As president of McGraw Hill's School Group, Ryan led one of the largest PreK-12 education businesses in the U.S. through its shift from print to digital and SaaS models, with digital growing to the majority of the group's mix. He scaled the business past the billion-dollar billings mark twice while delivering industry-leading margins and diversified the portfolio through acquisitions and in-house development of data analytics and native AI capabilities. Earlier at McGraw Hill, as senior vice president of sales, service and platform, he rebuilt the sales, implementation, and training organization that drove the School Group's subsequent growth.

Ryan is a graduate of the Stanford Graduate School of Business (Master of Science in Management), the University of Arizona (Master of Arts in International Relations) and the United States Air Force Academy (bachelor's degree in Soviet Studies).

About CompTIA

CompTIA, Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral training and certification products in the information technology (IT) space. Over four million CompTIA certifications have been awarded to current and aspiring technology workers, business professionals, government and military personnel, career changers, students and others. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions, governments, training providers and workforce development organizations, CompTIA uses best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources to help job seekers reach their full potential and employers develop skilled technical talent. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

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Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

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SOURCE CompTIA