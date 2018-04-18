CompTIA Offers Free Cybersecurity Mini Boot Camps at Upcoming AFCEA Defensive Cyber Operations Symposium

"Technology professionals must be well versed in both the latest offensive and defensive cybersecurity skills," said James Stanger, chief technology evangelist for CompTIA. "We've created these two certifications to help IT pros heighten their knowledge and skills from both perspectives: the attacking red team and the defending blue team."

The mini boot camp on CompTIA CySA+ will focus on the latest blue team defensive skills. Attendees will learn how to configure and use threat-detection tools, perform data analysis, interpret the results, and use the results to help secure the enterprise. This program is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 15.

The CompTIA PenTest+ Mini Boot Camp, from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 16, will preview the association's newest cybersecurity certification, scheduled for release on July 31. The session will focus on red team offensive skills for IT professionals engaged in penetration testing exercises for their organizations. Attendees will examine strategies and tactics used to identify, exploit, report, and manage vulnerabilities on a network to determine its resiliency against attacks.

Both mini boot camps will be held in Room 315 of the Baltimore Convention Center.

Joining Stanger as mini boot camp faculty are Patrick Lane, director of product management for CompTIA, and Stephen Schneiter, program manager for the CompTIA Instructor Network.

Attendees will earn continuing education credits to keep their current CompTIA certifications up to date. They'll also have a chance to win a certification exam voucher for either CompTIA CySA+ or CompTIA PenTest+. Two vouchers for each exam will be awarded. You must be present at the mini boot camp to win.

The mini boot camps are free, but space is limited. To register, visit http://www.land.certification.comptia.org/Boot-Camp.

