CompTIA Signs Pledge to America's Workers at White House Meeting

Todd Thibodeaux, president and CEO of CompTIA, signed the pledge at a White House meeting with officials from the Trump Administration, including Christopher Liddell, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination, and Michael Kratsios, Deputy Assistant to the President for Technology Policy.

"CompTIA is committed to providing the training and certification American workers need for today's jobs and for the jobs of the future," said Thibodeaux. "We are honored to sign the Pledge to America's Workers and appreciate the efforts put forth by the White House to build a stronger workforce."

Technology jobs account for approximately 8 percent of the nation's workforce, or about one in every 13 jobs, according to CompTIA's annual Cyberstates® report. The technology industry, with a direct economic impact of $1.8 trillion, has added 1.9 million new jobs to the U.S. economy since 2010. In that time 46 states have experienced positive gains in tech employment, reflecting the broad-based impact of technology across the country. The outlook for technology employment points to a continuation of the growth trend.

"We applaud CompTIA for making this substantial and crucial investment empowering 625,000 American workers in the technology sector. Our mission is straightforward: to ensure inclusive growth and opportunity in our booming economy by creating pathways for all Americans, regardless of age or background, to acquiring the skills needed to secure and retain high-paying jobs," said Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the President.

"With hundreds of thousands of tech job openings sitting unfilled, it's critical we spread the word the tech industry has jobs for anyone. Working in tech isn't just for people with advanced STEM degrees," said Thibodeaux. "Our industry is unique in that there are many on-ramps to careers and avenues to success for individuals with varied levels of education, experience and backgrounds."

At $82,000, the median annual technology occupation wage is nearly double the national median wage.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce.

CompTIA supports policies that advance free and open competition; promote a highly educated and technical workforce; encourage collaboration and cooperation in ideas and technology; advance regulations that positively impact the ability of the private sector to effectively research, develop, integrate, manufacture, service and sell solutions in the global marketplace; and improve the use of technology in the state and local government, human services and space enterprise markets. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more.

