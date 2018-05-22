CompTIA Supports Technology Student Association's National Conference with Volunteers, Content & Career Mentoring

CompTIA President and CEO Todd Thibodeaux will keynote the TSA National Conference, discussing "Innovation Waves: Past, Present, Future." Thibodeaux predicts that the next 10 years will see the introduction of more paradigm-shifting technologies than the tech industry has experienced in the last 50 years combined. During his keynote, Thibodeaux will talk about how these technologies will impact society, the economy and students' lives. Students will hear how to prepare themselves for the oncoming tech waves and how to be an active part of the tech future.

Beyond the keynote address, CompTIA is hosting eight presentations to inspire students to consider tech careers:

Envision Your Career as a Technologist

Success in the Tech Economy

Learning the Lesson of the Chair: Essential Soft Skills for a Tech Career

21 st Century Leader

Century Leader Cyber Tales from the Crypt(o) World

Navigating the Ocean of Tech Jobs

Set Your Sights High: Drones and Our Aerial Future

What Am I Doing Here? How Do I Get There?

Members from the Atlanta chapter of CompTIA's Association of IT Professionals (AITP), plus AITP Executive Committee members, will help to judge some of the 60+ STEM competitions at the conference. TSA competitors also can meet with CompTIA and its member companies to learn more about tech careers during the TSA Meet and Greet on Sunday afternoon.

"Funded by CompTIA and managed by Creating IT Futures, NextUp aims to spark curiosity and passion for technology in teens. This year we added TSA and its 250,000 members into our NextUp initiative," said Todd Thibodeaux, CEO, CompTIA. "I've seen the tremendous success of TSA students both in STEM competitions and later in life. TSA students are poised, leadership-oriented and determined – all attributes we want to develop in the next generation of technologists. They inspire me at their competitions, and I hope CompTIA members and the greater tech community help to inspire them."

TSA's Executive Director Dr. Rosanne White said, "TSA's goals of supporting the STEM career pipeline with a qualified workforce are greatly aligned with the CompTIA's educational initiatives and programs. TSA is honored to partner with CompTIA and we look forward to their support of our 40th national TSA conference."

CompTIA members can get more directly involved with TSA by volunteering to participate in or be a judge for the national competition. Potential volunteers for the national competition should contact Lynda Haitz, TSA program manager, at lhaitz@tsaweb for more information. Volunteers who want to work more at the state level should contact their local TSA leaders. All state TSA websites are listed at http://tsaweb.org/state-conferences.

About the Technology Student Association (TSA)

TSA is a national 501(c)(3) organization for students engaged in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). TSA offers a variety of STEM competitions and opportunities for students and teachers. TSA is supported by educators, parents, and business leaders who believe in the need for a technologically literate society. Visit the TSA website for more information.

About CompTIA

CompTIA is the voice of the world's IT industry. Its members are the companies at the forefront of innovation; and the professionals responsible for maximizing the benefits organizations receive from their investments in technology. CompTIA is dedicated to advancing industry growth through educational programs, market research, networking events, professional certifications and public policy advocacy. To learn more visit CompTIA online, Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Creating IT Futures

Founded by CompTIA in 1998, Creating IT Futures is a 501(c)(3) charity with the mission of helping populations under-represented in the information technology industry and individuals who are lacking in opportunity to prepare for, secure, and be successful in IT careers. Learn more at www.CreatingITFutures.org.

Press Contact:

Lisa Fasold, Creating IT Futures, 630-678-8558, lfasold@comptia.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comptia-supports-technology-student-associations-national-conference-with-volunteers-content--career-mentoring-300652158.html

SOURCE Creating IT Futures

Related Links

http://www.creatingitfutures.org/

