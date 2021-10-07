Compton YouthBuild and EQ Office Complete Building Transformation

EQ, a leader in creating inspiring workplace environments, united a team of 27 experts, including Holwick Constructors, Wolcott Architecture, CTJ Engineering Services, DFS, and Duggan & Associates, to extensively renovate the building from inside out to better inspire and reflect the exciting potential of the community members that utilize it. In addition to the opportunities the center will continue to provide going forward, the project itself included a job training and mentoring component for students to gain firsthand experience.

"The original request from Compton YouthBuild was much smaller in scale. However, after seeing the space we realized the enormous potential of the building as a place for EQ to apply our expertise in creating spaces that inspire talent," said Lisa Foyston, Director, Development, EQ. "We were honored to be part of this project and donate our services and time as well as leverage our network of development and construction resources. This project will serve as a long-term community resource for the City of Compton and we are proud to have been able to work side-by-side and mentor this next generation of real estate and construction professionals throughout the process."

The Compton YouthBuild space is meant to deliver on both YouthBuild's and EQ's shared brand promise of supporting and inspiring talent to do their best work. It was designed with EQ's four "Cs" in mind: concentration, collaboration, convenience and, most importantly, community -- an oasis that cultivates job creation and job training within the city of Compton.

"This building is our nucleus, a central hub for our young people to learn leadership skills, earn high school diplomas, and train for careers," said Sara Silva, Chief Financial and Operation Officer, Compton YouthBuild. "For us, this project wasn't just about a building with four walls, but creating a place where our community members can invest in themselves and create opportunities for family sustaining occupations. We are so grateful to all our partners and our students who contributed to this project."

"Being a part of this transformation as a student and gaining hands-on training with professionals in so many areas of construction and building management has provided me with opportunities to better my future, both professionally and personally. Without this experience, I wouldn't be where I am today and taking the next steps as an intern with EQ," said Maria Diaz, former YouthBuild student and now EQ engineering intern in Playa Vista, CA.

"I was humbled to witness the positive impact first-hand during my visit to the site, where I heard directly from students and staff on how both the program and updated building were affecting their lives for the better," said Congresswoman Nannette D. Barragán. "This newly renovated facility is an exciting investment in the future of Compton and our students, who will be able to expand their reach across our community, contribute to the development of our workforce, and discover their own leadership opportunities."

In February 2021, EQ launched its social responsibility program, EQ Impact , aimed at regenerating urban spaces, preserving local culture, and driving humanity into the workplace. Both at the national and local levels, EQ Impact is dedicated to supporting the people and environments that underpin thriving communities by bringing workforce development, job training and placement into communities, preserving local culture and creating effective workspaces.

Through EQ's partnership with YouthBuild USA and working directly with local YouthBuild programs across the country, EQ seeks to expand job training, mentorship and job placement to opportunity youth — young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 who are neither in school nor employed — who want a career in real estate or construction-related fields.

The grand re-opening of Compton YouthBuild will take place on October 7, 2021, where the complete transformation of this important community resource will be celebrated with a momentous ribbon-cutting event complete with tours led by the YouthBuild students and their EQ Office mentors. The Compton YouthBuild space is located at 1108 N. Oleander Ave., Compton, CA 90222. For more information on the project, please visit the link, HERE.

About EQ Office

EQ focuses on the experience of its 29 million square feet - how space feels, activates and performs to amplify the human experience. We're proud to work hand-in-hand with more than 1,500 customers of all sizes, from Fortune 100 companies to emerging startups, to bring humanity back to the workplace. Our diverse team of more than 200 professionals is responsible for creating inspired office environments in major cities across the country including Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. As a U.S. office portfolio company wholly owned by Blackstone's real estate funds, we have the resources to lead the changes happening in work space. Explore your space for greatness at www.eqoffice.com .

About YouthBuild

With love and respect, YouthBuild partners with opportunity youth to build the skill sets and mindsets that lead to lifelong learning, livelihood, and leadership. At nearly 300 YouthBuild programs across the United States and around the world, students reclaim their education, gain job skills, and become leaders in their communities. To date, YouthBuild has partnered with more than 180,000 young people to dedicate over 50 million hours of service benefitting urban, rural, and tribal communities. YouthBuild strives to create a world where all young people are seen for their potential, and power to transform themselves and their communities. YouthBuild USA – the support center for the YouthBuild movement – strengthens YouthBuild programs through technical assistance, leadership development, innovative program enhancements, and advocacy. YouthBuild programs located outside of the United States are supported by YouthBuild USA's international division, YouthBuild International. For more information about the YouthBuild movement, YouthBuild USA, and YouthBuild International, visit YouthBuild.org .

