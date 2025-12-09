New Information Security Management System (ISMS) Certification Guarantees End-to-End Data Confidentiality and Integrity for Corporate IT Asset Disposition (ITAD).

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CompuCycle , an industry leader in secure and sustainable IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling, today announced it has achieved the highly coveted ISO/IEC 27001 certification. With this achievement, CompuCycle became the exclusive woman-owned electronics processor in Texas to hold this certification, ensuring the highest level of information security risk management for client data from pickup to final disposition.

CompuCycle Becomes Exclusive Woman-Owned Texas E-Waste Processor with ISO 27001 Data Security Certification

ISO 27001 is the globally recognized standard for an Information Security Management System (ISMS), centered on the Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability (CIA) of corporate data. This framework governs how CompuCycle manages, monitors, and continually strengthens its security posture against cyber threats and data breaches. For the e-waste sector, the certification is especially significant as it includes strict controls for secure disposal, reuse, and irreversible data sanitization of all hard drives and storage media.

"We are so excited to be the exclusive electronics processor in Texas to have ISO 27001," said Clive Hess, President of CompuCycle. "What this means for our clients is they can rest assured their data is secured when using CompuCycle. With this certification, it is virtually impossible to have a data breach using us because of the 27001 controls that we have implemented." The standard further reinforces CompuCycle's robust physical security infrastructure, including access-controlled facilities and GPS-monitored trucks with cab surveillance.

The new certification strengthens CompuCycle's role as a compliance leader. The company is already the only processor in Texas with dual R2v3 and e-Stewards certifications and now operates under a complete compliance stack that also includes ISO 9001 (Quality), ISO 14001 (Environmental), and ISO 45001 (Safety). Together, these standards deliver full assurance that clients' retired IT assets are handled securely, ethically, and sustainably.

CompuCycle is also the first and only certified U.S. electronics recycler to process all e-waste—metals and plastics—entirely on-site. This closed-loop model removes downstream risk and provides unmatched accountability for companies seeking circularity and strong ESG outcomes.

"When corporate leaders weigh their options for ITAD, they ask, 'Who is the most responsible, secure, sustainable, and circular?'" said Kelly Hess, CEO of CompuCycle. "With our exclusive certifications and now ISO 27001, the real question becomes, 'Why wouldn't you choose CompuCycle?'"

About CompuCycle

Founded in 1996, CompuCycle is a woman-owned ITAD and electronics recycling company headquartered in Houston, Texas, providing secure, sustainable, and fully certified processing for corporations nationwide.

Media Contact

Kelly Hess, CEO

713-866-8026

https://CompuCycle.com

[email protected]

SOURCE CompuCycle